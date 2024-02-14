A Valentine’s Day donkey marriage, and more from around the world

Mannequins representing a skeleton bride and groom are exposed in the middle of the main hall during the Valentine’s Day fair called ‘Laminor Love Wonderland’, held at Laminor exposition hall in Bucharest, Romania, 13 February 2024. Valentine’s Day, a day dedicated to expressing love with romantic gestures is celebrated all over the world on 14 February. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement
A couple of tourists look at each other while resting on the street pillows as they wait for the green traffic light during Valentine’s Day in downtown Bucharest, Romania, 14 February 2024. Valentine’s Day, a day dedicated to expressing love with romantic gestures is celebrated all over the world on 14 February. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Chumaporn “Waaddao” Taengkliang and her girlfriend Nongnapat Jonjaroen rub noses on Valentine’s Day at Siam Center on February 14, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. On Valentine’s Day, Thailand is hosting a “Love without Borders” mass wedding ceremony, incorporating the registration of symbolic same-sex marriages. As Thailand moves closer to legalizing same-sex marriage, a draft bill has been proposed in Parliament. If the bill is approved, Thailand will become the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize marriage for all. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Kan Keaddmeemun, 72, and Pakod-Chakon Wong Supha, 67, take part in a symbolic wedding for LGBTQ+ couples on Valentine’s Day at Siam Center on February 14, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. On Valentine’s Day, Thailand is hosting a “Love without Borders” mass wedding ceremony, incorporating the registration of symbolic same-sex marriages. As Thailand moves closer to legalizing same-sex marriage, a draft bill has been proposed in Parliament. If the bill is approved, Thailand will become the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize marriage for all. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs fan Scott Shepard poses during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Participants costumed as Gilles of Binche wear hats with plumes of ostrich feathers during the carnival parade in Binche, Belgium, 13 February 2024. On average, 250 to 300 feathers are needed to make the 1.5 meters high 8 to 9 large plumes. The Gilles throw oranges as a gift of good luck. It is an insult to throw them back. Having earned UNESCO’s recognition as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity, the Carnival of Binche is in discussion with the organisation to explore ways to make the tradition more inclusive, while respecting the long-standing rules that currently restrict participation to male performers. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
Artists participate in a street troupe called “Cornucopia Desvairada”, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 13 February 2024. Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians enjoyed the last official day of carnival with massive parades, some of which had to end earlier than expected due to high temperatures. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
An Indian farmer stands among the smoke during a farmers’ protest at Shambhu Haryana Punjab border, 250 kilometers from Delhi, India, 13 February 2024. The farmers from several farmer associations mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab heading in a march to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind borders, to protest demanding a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
US actor Robert Downey Jr. attends the Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 12 February 2024. The 96th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will honor the best films of 2023 on 10 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Rod Stewart performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)
An image taken with drone shows the morning fog in Barna, Hungary, 14 February 2024. EPA-EFE/PETER KOMKA
Elisa Cosetti of Team Italy competes in the Women’s 20m High Diving Round 3 on day thirteen of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Doha Port on February 14, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Annika Bornebusch of Team Denmark competes in the Women’s 20m High Diving Round 3 on day thirteen of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Doha Port on February 14, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
People worship the God of Fortune at the Guiyuan Temple on February 14, 2024 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. The fifth day in the lunar new year is celebrated as when the God of Fortune returns from the heavens. China is marking the Spring Festival which begins with the Lunar New Year on February 10, ushering in the Year of the Dragon. (Photo by Getty Images)
People worship the God of Fortune at the Guiyuan Temple on February 14, 2024 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. The fifth day in the lunar new year is celebrated when the God of Fortune returns from the heavens. China is marking the Spring Festival which begins with the Lunar New Year on February 10, ushering in the Year of the Dragon. (Photo by Getty Images)
An Israeli tank patrols near the border with Gaza on February 14, 2024 in Southern Israel, Israel. As Israel examines the details of a fresh truce agreement with Hamas, there is mounting pressure on the Netanyahu government over handling of events since the Oct. 7th attacks and returning the hostages to Israel from Gaza. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Palestinian children march during a protest demanding an end to the war and their right to live, education and play on February 14, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza. Strikes intensified overnight as Israel reiterated intent to press on with a ground offensive in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah where some 1.4 million internally displaced Palestinians are sheltering, whilst a growing number of countries express alarm over the operation. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)
A protester wearing a mask looks through balustrades during an Amnesty International UK demonstration aimed at bringing attention to the plight of Palestinian civilians in the Gazan border city of Rafah, on February 14, 2024 in London, England. Amnesty International UK’s action brought attention to the serious danger faced by Palestinian civilians in Israeli military attacks, following intensified strikes in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, where 1.4 million internally displaced Palestinians are confined in dire conditions amid severe shortages. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
A helicopter works to extinguish the fire at the Port Hills on February 14, 2024 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Residents were evacuated as firefighters battled a huge blaze with helicopters and fire trucks in Chirstchurch’s Port Hills area. The fire appears to have started in a nearby pine forest, local media reports said. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)
Fan eye at Fontwell Park Racecourse on February 14, 2024 in Fontwell, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images). DM
