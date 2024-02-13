The Africa Cup of Nations final, and more from around the world

Supporters of Ivory Coast cheer prior to the CAF 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final match Nigeria vs Ivory Coast in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 11 February 2024. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA
Supporters of Nigeria cheer prior to the CAF 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final match Nigeria vs Ivory Coast in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 11 February 2024. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA
President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara (C) speaks with Nigeria player Victor Osimhen (L), after Ivory Coast Ivory Coast won the CAF 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 11 February 2024. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA
Ivory Coast’s forward Max-Alain Gradel (C) lifts the Africa Cup of Nations trophy on the podium after Ivory Coast won the CAF 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final match Nigeria vs Ivory Coast in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 11 February 2024. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA
Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Usher and Alicia Keys perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Ludacris, Usher, and Lil Jon perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Alicia Keys performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Rapper Ice Spice, Donna Kelce, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively react in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers dives for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Nic Porter of Australia in action during the Men’s Water Polo match between France and Australia at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, 11 February 2024. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Masked revellers parade through the streets during the carnival season in Lucerne, Switzerland, 12 February 2024. EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER
A model walks the runway at the Ludovic De Saint Sernin fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on February 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A model poses backstage at the MYUS by Braden Myus fashion show at New York Fashion Week at The Annex in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on February 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Models pose for the Melke presentation during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
A view of the runway during the Jason Wu fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A parade float shows Alice Weidel of right-wing party AfD and Sarah Wagenknecht as Barbie dolls sitting in a car driven by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the annual Rose Monday Carnival parade on February 12, 2024 in Mainz, Germany. The Mainz and Dusseldorf Rose Monday parades are known for their biting political satire. Cities in western Germany are celebrating the traditional Rhineland Carnival this week, culminating in today’s Rose Monday parades. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
A parade float shows German Economics Minister Robert Habeck with his heat pump law at the annual Rose Monday Carnival parade on February 12, 2024 in Mainz, Germany. The Mainz and Dusseldorf Rose Monday parades are known for their biting political satire. Cities in western Germany are celebrating the traditional Rhineland Carnival this week, culminating in today’s Rose Monday parades. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
Thousands of knot come in to rest on the lagoon during the ‘Snettisham Spectacular’ on February 12, 2024 in Snettisham, Norfolk. The so called ‘Snettisham Spectacular’ is a time when particularly high tides push the many wading birds off their feeding ground on the Wash to a lagoon, where they wait for the receding tide to continue feeding. The reserve lies on the edge of ‘The Wash’, one of the most important bird estuaries in the UK, supporting over 300,000 birds. A few times every year higher than average tides force thousands of waders including knot, oystercatchers, sanderlings, black and bar tailed godwit and plover to take flight, and advance up the mud flats in search of food. The event is one of the most incredible wildlife spectacles in the UK. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
