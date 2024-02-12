Newsdeck

NATO

Western officials criticize Trump’s NATO comments

Western officials criticize Trump’s NATO comments
Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald J. Trump speaks at his campaign hosted caucus night watch party event at the Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 08 February 2024. EPA-EFE/JOHN MABANGLO
By Reuters
12 Feb 2024
0

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Top western officials criticized former president Donald Trump on Sunday after he suggested the US might not protect NATO allies who aren't spending enough on defence from a potential Russian invasion.

“Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the US, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk”, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a written statement.

“Any attack on NATO will be met with a united and forceful response,” he added, reacting to remarks on Saturday by Trump, who is likely to be the Republican nominee in this year’s US presidential election.

Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz also weighed in.

“NATO’s motto ‘one for all, all for one’ is a concrete commitment. Undermining the credibility of allied countries means weakening the entire NATO,” he wrote on social media platform X.

“No election campaign is an excuse for playing with the security of the Alliance.”

Germany’s foreign ministry posted the message ‘One for all and all for one’ with the hashtag #StrongerTogether on its English language X account following Trump’s comments.

EU Council President Charles Michel said: “Reckless statements on #NATO’s security and Art 5 solidarity serve only (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s interest.”

Article 5 of the NATO treaty says that an armed attack against an alliance member will be considered an attack against them all, triggering collective self-defence.

Trump, speaking during a political rally in South Carolina and appearing to recount a meeting with NATO leaders, quoted the president of “a big country” that he did not name as asking, “Well sir, if we don’t pay, and we’re attacked by Russia – will you protect us?”

“I said: ‘You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?’ He said: ‘Yes, let’s say that happened.’ No I would not protect you. In fact I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay.”

“We have heard that before … Nothing new under the sun”, said EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Bretonin an interview with France’s LCI television, adding:

“He maybe has issues with his memory, it was actually a female president, not of a country, but of the European Union,” Breton said, referring to European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and a conversation she had with Trump in 2020.

“We cannot flip a coin about our security every four years depending on this or that election, namely the US presidential election,” Breton said, adding European Union leaders understood the bloc needed to boost its own military spending and capacities.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates, asked about Trump’s comments, said, “Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unhinged – and it endangers American national security, global stability and our economy at home.”

NATO’s 31 members have agreed on a target of spending at least 2% of gross domestic product on defence, but NATO estimates have shown that only 11 are spending that much.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Victoria Waldersee, Sabine Siebold and Foo Yun Chee, Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Frances Kerry and Giles Elgood)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Culture

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Business Maverick

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Asleep at the wheel — President Cyril Ramaphosa, a non-Energizer Bunny
Maverick News

Asleep at the wheel — President Cyril Ramaphosa, a non-Energizer Bunny
Gwede MIA again while ecologically important Rietvlei and surrounding communities at risk
South Africa

Gwede MIA again while ecologically important Rietvlei and surrounding communities at risk
Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech
Maverick News

Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024
Are Ramaphosa’s Achievements in South Africa Being Overlooked?
Newsdeck

Are Ramaphosa’s Achievements in South Africa Being Overlooked?
Zelenskiy’s Ugly Fight With General Exposes Split in Ukraine
Newsdeck

Zelenskiy’s Ugly Fight With General Exposes Split in Ukraine
I have a picture for you! 27 January - 2 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 January – 2 February 2024
Putin, in rare U.S. interview, says Russia has no interest in attacking Poland or Latvia
Newsdeck

Putin, in rare U.S. interview, says Russia has no interest in attacking Poland or Latvia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options