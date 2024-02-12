Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Nvidia Overtakes Amazon in Market Value

Nvidia Overtakes Amazon in Market Value
From left: Tesla vehicles. (Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) | Facebook. (Photo: Photo illustration by Chesnot / Getty Images) | The Google logo is reflected a young man’s eye. (Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images) | Nvidia. (Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) | Amazon. (Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images) | Apple. (Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) | Microsoft. (Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
12 Feb 2024
0

Nvidia Corp. overtook Amazon.com Inc. in market value on Monday, the latest milestone in a stunning rally over the past year fueled by soaring demand for its chips used in artificial intelligence computing. 

Nvidia rose as much as 2.9% on Monday, to reach a market value of about $1.83 trillion, topping Amazon at $1.80 trillion, according to Bloomberg data. The chipmaker is now the fourth most valuable US-listed company, sitting below Alphabet’s $1.85 trillion market capitalization. Microsoft Corp. weighs in at $3.11 trillion and Apple at $2.9 trillion.

Nvidia Overtakes Amazon's Market Value

Read More: Nvidia Nears Amazon’s Market Value as Blazing Rally Drives Ahead

“Amazon was actually among the winners in the current earnings season as Amazon’s outlook is improving,” said Saxo Bank’s Peter Garnry. “Nvidia is just riding the first investment wave of the current AI boom with massive capital expenditures being deployed in data centers.”

After remaining range-bound in the second half of 2023, Nvidia’s shares have been on a tear in the new year, rising nearly 50% amid signs that demand remains strong for its chips used in data centers for complex computing tasks required by AI applications. Nvidia has added about $600 billion in market value so far this year, more than it gained in the last seven months of 2023.

Of course, Amazon’s year is off to a good start as well. The e-commerce giant’s shares jumped 8% last week after reporting strong sales in the fourth quarter and giving a forecast for profitability that topped estimates. The rally briefly pushed Amazon’s market value above Alphabet’s.

Nvidia Corp. is the last of the tech giants to report earnings, which are due on Feb. 21.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Culture

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Maverick News

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
ANC given five days to release contentious cadre deployment records to DA
Maverick News

ANC given five days to release contentious cadre deployment records to DA
Gwede MIA again while ecologically important Rietvlei and surrounding communities at risk
South Africa

Gwede MIA again while ecologically important Rietvlei and surrounding communities at risk
Fact Check – will social grants and NSFAS disappear if the ANC loses power?
Maverick News

Fact Check – will social grants and NSFAS disappear if the ANC loses power?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Marathon world record holder Kiptum dies in road accident
Newsdeck

Marathon world record holder Kiptum dies in road accident
I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024
Once-bitten Europe is better prepared for Trump’s NATO tirades
Business Maverick

Once-bitten Europe is better prepared for Trump’s NATO tirades
Israel strikes Rafah refugee camp, 37 killed, local health officials say
Newsdeck

Israel strikes Rafah refugee camp, 37 killed, local health officials say
I have a picture for you! 27 January - 2 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 January – 2 February 2024

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options