Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Angola Eyes IPO of Country’s Biggest Telecoms Company This Year

Angola Eyes IPO of Country’s Biggest Telecoms Company This Year
South Africans are facing significant inconvenience as mobile network operators recycle cellphone numbers without notifying their customers. (Photo: Freepik)
By Bloomberg
08 Feb 2024
0

Angola is planning an initial public offering in 2024 for Unitel, the country’s biggest telecommunications company, as demand for riskier emerging-market assets is predicted to grow this year on expectations of US interest-rate cuts.

Secretary of State for Finance and Treasury Ottoniel dos Santos said Angola is also looking to sell a stake in Banco de Fomento Angola, the nation’s second-biggest lender, through the stock market this year.

“Our focus is on finding a mechanism to accelerate the privatization process of the state’s indirect holdings in these entities through the stock market,” Dos Santos said in comments broadcast by state-owned Radio Nacional de Angola on Feb. 7.

The companies are among 26 state-owned firms and assets earmarked by the government for disposal this year as Angola tries to attract foreign investment, increase transparency and diversify the economy away from oil.

Read More: Angola Says It’s ‘Totally Committed’ to Fighting Inflation 

Angola would join other developing economies that are taking advantage of increased appetite for riskier assets after largely being shut out of international capital markets since 2022 because of rising interest rates in advanced nations.

Benin issued a debut dollar bond this week that was oversubscribed by more than six times, Ivory Coast sold its first eurobond in almost seven years in January and Kenya has announced plans to sell new securities.

The Angolan government nationalized Unitel in 2022 after taking control of the shares held by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, and of an army general in the Luanda-based firm. Unitel has a 72% share of the southern African nation’s mobile-phone market.

Angola’s asset-management agency IGAPE is the direct trustee of 50% of Unitel’s shares, with the other half controlled by Angolan state oil firm Sonangol. Unitel also holds a 51.9% stake in Banco de Fomento Angola.

In 2019, the government announced a list of 195 assets for disposal as part of Angola’s biggest-ever privatization program. Dos Santos, who is also deputy coordinator for Angola’s privatization program, did not say when the long-delayed sale of stakes in national oil company Sonangol EP and diamond firm Endiama will take place.

Angola’s economy is forecast to expand 2.8% in 2024, compared with “very shy growth” last year, Finance Minister Vera Daves de Sousa said on Jan. 17.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Maverick News

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Massive Gugulethu housing project for families evicted under Group Areas act dead in the water
Maverick News

Massive Gugulethu housing project for families evicted under Group Areas act dead in the water
Villagers alarmed by prescription drugs and other medical waste ‘dumping’ on Wild Coast beaches
Maverick News

Villagers alarmed by prescription drugs and other medical waste ‘dumping’ on Wild Coast beaches
Per-Sona non grata: EFF leader Malema, five others fail to overturn suspension
Maverick News

Per-Sona non grata: EFF leader Malema, five others fail to overturn suspension
Zuma’s MK party makes strong debut in KZN - IFP retains Vryheid ward, but ANC gains
Maverick News

Zuma’s MK party makes strong debut in KZN – IFP retains Vryheid ward, but ANC gains

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 27 January - 2 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 January – 2 February 2024
Musk Backs Lawsuit Against Disney Over ‘Mandalorian’ Firing
Newsdeck

Musk Backs Lawsuit Against Disney Over ‘Mandalorian’ Firing
Qatar Says Hamas Sent ‘Positive’ Response Over Hostage Talks
Newsdeck

Qatar Says Hamas Sent ‘Positive’ Response Over Hostage Talks
Hamas proposes 135-day Gaza truce with total Israeli withdrawal
Newsdeck

Hamas proposes 135-day Gaza truce with total Israeli withdrawal
Gaza ceasefire hopes alive with more talks planned
Newsdeck

Gaza ceasefire hopes alive with more talks planned

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options