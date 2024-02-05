Bolivian expats take to the streets to celebrate Carnival, and more from around the world

The Bolivians of Sao Paulo took to the streets to celebrate Carnival. The highland flute replaced the samba to reclaim the Andean culture in a country where migrants often face prejudice and job insecurity. EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA
A Bolivian expatriate participates in a street parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 04 February 2024. The Bolivians of Sao Paulo took to the streets to celebrate Carnival. The highland flute replaced the samba to reclaim the Andean culture in a country where migrants often face prejudice and job insecurity. EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA
People rest under sculptures related to the Oruro Carnival on in Oruro, Bolivia, 03 February 2024 (issued 04 February 2024). Preparations in the Andean city of Oruro, located in western Bolivia, to celebrate one of the main carnivals in South America continue despite the tension that persists in the country due to the judicial elections that were to be held in 2023. EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS
Artists in costumes participate in a traditional carnival, in the streets of Mexico City, Mexico, 04 February 2024. After the government of Mexico City issued a declaration proclaiming carnivals in Mexico City as Intangible Cultural Heritage, the ‘Carnival of Carnivals’ was carried out, an event featuring troupes from ten municipalities. EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel
People walk under lanterns hanging in a street in Beijing, China, 05 February 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year, also called ‘Spring Festival’, will fall on 10 February 2024 and marks the beginning of the Year of the Dragon. EPA-EFE/WU HAO
A woman poses for a photograph an illuminated dragon sculpture decorated to celebrate the Lunar New Year at Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 February 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival, falls on 10 February 2024, marking the start of the Year of the Dragon. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A member of the media interacts with a newly unveiled artwork during a press preview of the entire unveiling of ’teamLab Borderless’ at Azabudai Hills in Tokyo, Japan, 05 February 2024. Relocated from the Odaiba district, the Mori Building Digital Art Museum (teamLab Borderless) consisting in over 50 independent artworks, will open to the public on 09 February 2024. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Members of the media stand in an artwork during a press preview of the entire unveiling of ’teamLab Borderless’ at Azabudai Hills in Tokyo, Japan, 05 February 2024. Relocated from the Odaiba district, the Mori Building Digital Art Museum (teamLab Borderless) consisting in over 50 independent artworks, will open to the public on 09 February 2024. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
The current president and winner of reelection, Nayib Bukele (L) kisses his wife Gabriela Rodriguez de Bukele (R) in San Salvador, El Salvador, 04 February 2024. The preliminary count of the presidential elections in El Salvador gives an overwhelming victory to Nayib Bukele with 1,090,522 votes for his party, Nuevas Ideas (NI), well ahead of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN, left) with 93,846, and the Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena, right), with 81,102, according to data released by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), which must be ratified in final scrutiny. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura
Tourists take part in a quad tour in the desert near the Red Sea resort town of Dahab, 550 kilometers east of Cairo in the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, 05 February 2024. According to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on 30 January, Egypt received about 15 million visitors in 2023, a rise of about 28 percent compared to the previous year. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
A woman stands among life-sized ‘Lantana Elephants’ statues, created by indigenous artists using the Lantana Camara invasive plant species, displayed for public view at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, in Bangalore, India, 05 February 2024. Over 60 elephant statues made out of the toxic invasive weed Lantana Camara, will be traveling around the world promoting human-wildlife coexistence. The exhibition will be on until 03 March and the elephant statues will be installed in several parts of the public places in the city including lakes, colleges, metro stations, and prominent tech parks. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Serbian artist Marina Abramovic poses during an interview at the Usina de Arte arts park, in the district of Santa Terezinha, municipality of Agua Preta, state of Pernambuco, Brazil, 03 February 2024 (issued 05 February 2024). Abramovic is in Brazil to present her new work, ‘Generator’, opening this weekend, where she uses rose quartz, inviting the public to interact with the installation. For Abramovic, it is “very important” that this work is located away from large centers such as Sao Paulo or Rio de Janeiro, which allows “bringing art closer” to places where it would not normally reach. EPA-EFE/Andre Borges
A view from Esenyurt, one of the most crowded districts of Istanbul, Turkey, 04 April 2023. (Issued 05 February 2024) On 06 February, Turkey will mark one year since the 7.8 earthquake which killed more than 50 thousand people when it hit Eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria. This latest quake woke dormant fears of the inhabitants of Istanbul from the long-predicted big one that would destroy everything and bring into question the safety of the buildings they live in. The megapole of about 1.2 million buildings and 6.5 million inhabitants partly lies on the Sea of Marmara fault line (the Main Marmara Fault Line), making some of its areas like Kadakoy which is densely populated and directly by the Sea of Marmara at great risk in case of a movement in the Anatolian and Eurasian plates. The municipality of Istanbul warned in March 2023 that around 4-5 million Istanbulites will lose their homes as some 90,000 buildings in Istanbul will collapse after an eventual earthquake. The city dwellers still remember the 1999 one which hit some 100 km away and killed 20 thousand people including some in Istanbul’s old buildings itself. Authorities had then already started taking a series of measures and policy changes, such as starting an urban renewal mobilization project and an earthquake tax levied to finance it. Many new building developments started to grow as far away as possible from the fault line area in the districts of Esenyurt Basaksehir among others just outside the city center. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
People observe Russian combat cars, destroyed by the Ukrainian army that are on display at Mykhailivska Square, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 04 February 2024. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO COTRIM
(4-R) Deputy Foreign Minister in the Houthi-led administration leaves after giving a press conference in Sana’a, Yemen, 05 February 2024. Hussein al-Ezzi said that the US and the UK had carried out over 300 airstrikes in Yemen since January 2024 in response to increased Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. In January 2024, the US Department of State designated Yemen’s Houthis as a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist group’ due to their increased attacks on shipping lanes. In December 2023, the US Department of Defense announced a multinational operation to safeguard trade and protect ships in the Red Sea in response to the escalation of Houthi attacks. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
A man stands in the middle of flooded Bath Street during an atmospheric river weather event in Santa Barbara, California USA, 04 February 2024. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a rare Level 4 of 4 risk of excessive rainfall for the Santa Barbara area, with the storm also triggering flood watches for nearly 40 million people in the state of California. EPA-EFE/ERICK MADRID
Representatives of International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) attend a vigil for journalists killed in Gaza, in front of European Institutions in Brussels, Belgium, 05 February 2024. The IFJ said at least 100 journalists and media workers have been killed so far since the Israeli-Gaza conflict started on 07 October, with many others injured or missing. The IFJ, joined by National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate (PJS) in condemning the killings and continued attacks on journalists, calls for an immediate investigation into their deaths. The IFJ represents more than 600,000 journalists in 146 countries. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
Protesters hold a Palestinian flag and placard reading ’75 years of colonisation apartheid & state terror’ as lawyer and supporters protest in front of ‘The View’ Ferris wheel near the Courthouse to demand respect for the ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Gaza, in Brussels, Belgium, 05 February 2024. The UN court on 26 January ruled that Israel must take all measures to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza, but stopped short of ordering an immediate halt to operations. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
Pauline Pfeif of Germany competes in the Women’s 10m Platform semi-finals at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, 05 February 2024. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Marina Garcia Polo, Paula Ramirez Ibanez, Lilou Lluis Valette, Sara Saldana Lopez , Meritxell Mas Pujadas, Iris Tio Casas, Alisa Ozhogina Ozhogin and Blanca Toledano Laut of Team Spain compete in the Mixed Team Technical Preliminaries on day four of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome on February 05, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images). DM
