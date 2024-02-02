A Local and Multinational Marvel

At its core, DPD South Africa is backed by Geopost, the majority shareholder. Geopost, a true multinational juggernaut, operates in 49 countries across all continents. It boasts an extensive network of expert delivery brands, each a leader in its respective domain. These include DPD, Chronopost, SEUR, BRT, Speedy, and Jadlog, collectively serving as a testament to Geopost’s global prominence.

With 57,000 dedicated employees, Geopost is on a mission to make commerce more convenient, profitable, and sustainable for its customers and the communities it serves. A remarkable feat is Geopost’s commitment to becoming an international reference in sustainable delivery. It stands as the first global delivery company to have its roadmap to Net Zero by 2040 approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Geopost’s influence spans borders and is setting an industry standard that others can only aspire to reach.

Local Partnerships and Powerhouses

In the local arena, DPD South Africa enjoys the support of The Laser Group, a minority shareholder. The Laser Group is a proudly South African company, proudly majority black-owned, and holds the distinction of being one of the largest independent logistics businesses in the country. This local collaboration adds a uniquely South African touch to the global excellence that DPD embodies.

An International Partner of Unmatched Stature

Geopost, with its DPDgroup, reigns supreme as the largest international parcel delivery network in Europe. DPDgroup seamlessly blends innovative technology with local knowledge, creating a flexible and user-friendly service that benefits both shippers and shoppers. Geopost’s revolutionary Predict service, for instance, has set a new industry standard for convenience, ensuring that customers stay closely connected with their deliveries.

With a colossal workforce of 122,000 delivery experts and an astonishing network of more than 58,000 Pickup points, DPDgroup achieves an awe-inspiring feat – delivering 8.4 million parcels each day, amounting to a staggering 1.9 billion parcels annually.

The Global Success Story Continues

The DPD business units function as the parcel delivery network of GeoPost, a holding company with sales soaring to €11 billion in 2021. Geopost is owned by Le Groupe La Poste, underlining the significance and reach of DPD’s corporate family.

In sum, DPD isn’t just a parcel delivery company; it’s a global powerhouse that epitomizes excellence in logistics. Its association with Geopost and the extensive network of delivery brands it encompasses speaks volumes about its global standing. DPD isn’t just delivering parcels; it’s delivering on a promise of unparalleled service, worldwide.

By the Numbers: DPD’s Global Impact

Number of parcels delivered every single day: 7.5 million

Annual Revenue: €11 billion

Countries DPD can ship to via its network or partners: +230

Delivery Experts: 97,000

Countries in which DPD operates: 50

Number of parcels delivered per year: 1.9 billion

