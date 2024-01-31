Almost a month after Japan’s devastating New Year’s Day earthquake the damage still remains, and more from around the world

A chair stands in the middle of debris washed away by the tsunami triggered by the New Year’s Day earthquake in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, 31 January 2024. In the small coastal town of Suzu, the massive earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 and following tsunami on 01 January 2024 destroyed or damaged more than 4,800 houses, nearly half the town’s homes, and killed 100 of its 12,500 inhabitants. Almost a month after the devastating New Year’s Day earthquake in central Japan, about 15,000 people are still evacuated and there are still large inaccessible areas. More than 46,000 homes are damaged or destroyed and large areas remain without water or electricity due to the worst natural disaster that has hit the country since 2011. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A placard reading ‘No Food without Farmer’ is placed on a tractor as Belgian farmers block the highway in Aalter, Belgium, 31 January 2024. Farmers are organizing protests to highlight their declining incomes, overly complex legislation and administrative overload. The discontent among farmers, initially sparked in France, has spilled over into several European countries and Belgium. Blocking the Port of Zeebruges may interrupt the supply chain to the UK. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
Protesters react as police fire tear gas and use water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 30 January 2024. Thousands of opposition party supporters and opposition lawmakers staged a protest march against the government’s new tax rules and over the alleged failure to address the economic crisis. Sri Lanka faces its worst-ever economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
A man lies on a street as Supporters of the Bolivian president Luis Arce clash with supporters of former president Evo Morales, outside the Vice Presidency, in La Paz, Bolivia, 30 January 2024. The dispute over the 2023 judicial elections, which didn’t take place after in December 2023 the Plurinational Constitutional Tribunal extended its mandate and of the judges and advisors of the country’s main courts, escalated on 30 January with the confrontation between several sympathizers of President Arce with ties to former President Morales. The government of Luis Arce has defended the extension of the mandate, assuring that it is not unconstitutional. Former president Evo Morales, who has distanced himself from the president, has criticized the decision of the Constitutional Court. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
A protester wears a glasses with an inscription reading ‘Free Palestine’ during a rally in support of the Palestinian people, in Sana’a, Yemen, 31 January 2024. Yemen’s Houthis launched several naval missiles against a US destroyer in the southern Red Sea, in defense of the Palestinian people and in response to the US-British strikes against Houthi positions, according to a statement by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
A dog wears a Palestinian scarf during a demonstration demanding from President Rodrigo Chaves to abstain from supporting Israel in its military aggression against the Palestinian people, in the surroundings of the Presidential House in San Jose, Costa Rica, 30 January 2024. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas
A ten-week-old North China leopard (Panthera pardus japonensis) is handled during a routine health check in the Zoo of Debrecen, northeastern Hungary, 30 January 2024. The female cub, which was born on 21 November 2023, belongs to a leopard subspecies that is endemic to the forest habitats of Northern China. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi
Nepalese officials from the Archaeology Department present the recovered gilt bronze Bhairava mask during a press conference in Kathmandu, Nepal, 31 January 2024. With the help of various organizations, the Nepal Archaeology Department has successfully returned a total of four antiquities which include two gilt bronze masks, believed to have been created in the 16th century, stolen in 1994 and later spotted at the Dallas Museum of Art and Rubin Museum of Art in the US. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Tourists from a sea cruise are received by ‘King Momo’, the Queen and the princess of the Rio de Janeiro carnival, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 31 January 2024. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda
A cyclist rides past plants for sale at a flower nursery in Ben Tre, Vietnam, on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Vietnam’s economy is likely to grow 6.3% in the first quarter, and at a faster clip of 6.5% in the April-June period. Annual GDP growth is forecast at 6% for this year, and 6.4% in 2025. Photographer: Maika Elan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A member of the Jewish community wears kippa as he attends a Commemoration Ceremony for the victims of Nazi Germany in the Reichstag building, the seat of the German federal parliament (Bundestag), in Berlin, Germany, 31 January 2024. Since 1996, when former German president Roman Herzog declared the 27th January a National Day of Remembrance, the Bundestag commemorates the Nazi regime’s victims, as the 27 January marks the day of the liberation of former concentration camp Auschwitz, by the Soviet red army, in 1945. Many Jews, Roma and Sinti, homosexuals, Slavs, handicapped individuals, political prisoners and others were killed in the Nazi genocide, prior to the beginning and during World War II. This year’s Bundestag commemoration focuses on people who were persecuted under National Socialism because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
(L-R) Sweden’s Queen Silvia and Brigitte Macron, followed by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel arrive at the gala dinner at Stockholm Palace where the Swedish royal couple is hosting a gala dinner for the French presidential couple, Sweden, 30 January 2024. President Macron and his wife Brigitte are on a two-day state visit to Sweden. EPA-EFE/Jessica Gow
Crown Prince Ismail Sultan Ibrahim of Johor (C) attends the oath taking ceremony for the 17th King of Malaysia at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 31 January 2024. Malaysia installed an outspoken motorcycle-riding king on 31 January 2024 in an elaborate traditional ceremony steeped in centuries of tradition, with the billionaire determined to play a key role in ensuring political stability. EPA-EFE/MOHD RASFAN
A Serpentine Gallery staff looks at a video work by US artist Barbara Kruger during the Barbara Kruger – ‘Thinking of You. I Mean Me. I Mean You’ solo exhibition at the Serpentine Gallery in London, Britain, 31 January 2024. The exhibit is Kruger’s first solo exhibition in London for twenty-three years. ‘Thinking of You. I Mean Me. I Mean You’ runs from 01 February to 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
US actor and comedian Jon Hamm (L) and Anna Osceola (R) attend the season 12 premiere of the television series ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 January 2024. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
British actor Idris Elba (R) and his wife Sabrina Elba (L) attend the UK Premiere of ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, Britain, 30 January 2024. The biopic of Jamaican musician Bob Marley is released in the UK on 16 February 2024. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony from the heads of the largest tech firms on the dangers of child sexual exploitation on social media. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
An athlete participates in a diving training session ahead of the FINA World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024 in Doha, Qatar, 31 January 2024. The FINA World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024 take place from 02 until 18 February 2024. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Italian athletes participate in a syncronised swimming training session ahead of the FINA World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024 in Doha, Qatar, 31 January 2024. The FINA World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024 take place from 02 until 18 February 2024. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
An aerial photo made with a drone shows ice floe drifting on the Wieprz river in Jeziorzany village, eastern Poland, 30 January 2024. Water levels at waterways rose to near critical levels as temperatures in Jeziorzany were reported at minus 2 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE/Wojtek Jargilo
Starbucks advertises their new live oil-infused drinks at store in Manhattan on January 30, 2024 in New York City. The global coffee chain officially introduced its extra virgin olive oil-infused drinks on Tuesday. Named Oleato, the drinks debuted in Italy in February 2023 and arrive in stores on the same day Starbucks will report fourth-quarter earnings. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Pork is prepared in order to make ‘banh chung’ or rice cakes in preparation for the upcoming Lunar New Year, or Tet, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 31 January 2024. Banh chung, which is made from glutinous rice, mung bean, pork and other ingredients, is considered as an essential element of Vietnamese family celebrations during the Tet Holiday. This year, Tet falls on 10 February, in the year of the Dragon. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH. DM
