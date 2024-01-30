Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Legion XIII becomes LIV Golf’s first expansion team

Legion XIII becomes LIV Golf’s first expansion team
Jon Rahm plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida on 4 March 2023. (Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Reuters
30 Jan 2024
0

LIV Golf on Tuesday introduced its first expansion team, Legion XIII, which will be captained by reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm.

The first new team to join the league since its 2022 inception, and the 13th overall, Legion XIII will also include England’s Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent of Zimbabwe and top amateur and reigning SEC individual champion Caleb Surratt out of Tennessee.

Legion XIII will debut at LIV Golf’s season-opening event, LIV Golf Mayakoba, starting Friday at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

“We’ve come a long way in a short period of time and are extremely proud of the team and brand we are building,” Rahm said. “As we were developing the team’s brand it became clear that I wanted to fight alongside a group of guys who aligned perfectly with what the team stands for.

“Tyrrell is a fierce competitor, proven champion, and of course my Ryder Cup teammate. Caleb is one of the brightest next gen stars of the game. And Kieran is a steady, talented ball striker who earned his promotion to LIV and is elevating his game every day.”

In addition to the 2023 Masters title, Rahm, 29, has 20 professional wins including the 2021 U.S. Open and three DP World Tour Championships (2017, 2019, 2022). The Spaniard has helped Europe to two Ryder Cup victories (2018, 2023).

Hatton, 32, also represented Europe in the past three Ryder Cups and is a six-time champion on the DP World Tour.

Surratt, 19, is turning pro to join Legion XIII after a record-setting career at Tennessee, where he became that university’s first player to receive first-team All-America honors.

“The opportunity to turn pro and be a part of Jon Rahm’s team is truly a special opportunity that is a great fit for me. I’m excited about the chance to compete and begin my professional career here in Mayakoba,” Surratt said.

Vincent, 26, turned pro in 2022 after playing golf at Liberty University. He will be part of the only sibling duo in the league — his brother, Scott, plays for Iron Heads GC.

–Field Level Media

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Another Transnet executive falls — this time, the head of ports infrastructure
South Africa

Another Transnet executive falls — this time, the head of ports infrastructure
ANC NEC suspends ex-president Jacob Zuma over MK party support
Maverick News

ANC NEC suspends ex-president Jacob Zuma over MK party support
The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
Maverick Life

The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
‘Hair relaxers give us cancer’ – a legal campaign by US women sparks interest in SA
Maverick News

‘Hair relaxers give us cancer’ – a legal campaign by US women sparks interest in SA
Modack and co-accused plead not guilty to a murder in big Kinnear case amid tight high court security
Maverick News

Modack and co-accused plead not guilty to a murder in big Kinnear case amid tight high court security

TOP READS IN SECTION

Israel Says Up to 10% of UN Agency’s Gaza Staff Were in Militant Groups
Newsdeck

Israel Says Up to 10% of UN Agency’s Gaza Staff Were in Militant Groups
US Considers Slowing Some Weapons Sales to Israel, NBC Says
Newsdeck

US Considers Slowing Some Weapons Sales to Israel, NBC Says
Three US troops killed, up to 34 injured in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran
Newsdeck

Three US troops killed, up to 34 injured in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran
Ex-IRS Contractor Who Leaked Trump, Griffin Tax Data Gets Five Years in Prison
Newsdeck

Ex-IRS Contractor Who Leaked Trump, Griffin Tax Data Gets Five Years in Prison
UK government to ban disposable vapes to prevent use by children
Newsdeck

UK government to ban disposable vapes to prevent use by children

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options