Fifty-two killed in fighting in disputed region straddling Sudan and South Sudan

A South Sudan national flag and tires mark the road for refugees and returnees to find the International Organization for Migration (IOM) registration point, Wunthaou, South Sudan, 12 May 2023. Fleeing the armed conflict between the Sudanese military and the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) militia which started last 15 April, some 40 000 people have arrived into South Sudan according to the UNHCR. Most of the refugees are part of the some 800 000 South Sudanese who had fled the war in South Sudan in the first place and they are returning to a country which is barely out of conflict itself with tensions still remaining in many areas and more than 2 million internally displaced people. The scarcity of food and water and the military escalation had made the stay of most civilians impossible in Sudan. Upon arriving at Joda border crossing the refugees head to a transit area set up by the UNHCR in the small town of Renk, where various UN agencies assist them with registration, food, health check and logistics to either leave Renk which is not equipped to house a large refugee population. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN
By Reuters
29 Jan 2024
JUBA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - More than 50 people, including women and children, were killed in attacks along South Sudan's border with Sudan, a local official said on Monday, in the deadliest incident in a spate of attacks since 2021 related to a boundary dispute.

Armed youth from South Sudan’s Warrap State carried out the raids into the neighbouring Abyei region, said Bulis Koch, the information minister for Abyei.

Abyei is an oil-rich area that is jointly administered by South Sudan and Sudan, which have both staked claims to it.

Koch told Reuters that 52 people, among them women, children and police officers, were killed during the attacks on Saturday. A further 64 people were wounded.

“Because of the current dire security situation at hand, which has created fears and panic we have imposed a curfew,” he said.

Ghanaian peacekeeper from a United Nations force based in Abyei was killed when its base in Agok town was attacked amid the violence, the U.N. Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) said on Sunday.

Koch said hundreds of displaced civilians had sought shelter at a UNISFA base.

William Wol, Warrap State’s information minister, said his government would conduct a joint investigation with the Abyei administration.

There have been repeated clashes in Abyei between rival factions of the Dinka ethnic group related to the location of administrative boundary that is a source of significant tax revenues.

Koch said Dinka youth from Warrap and the forces of a rebel leader from the Nuer ethnic group carried out the attacks against Dinkas and Nuers in Abyei.

Civil war in South Sudan, fought largely along ethnic lines between Dinkas and Nuers, caused hundreds of thousands of deaths between 2013 and 2018.

Since then, routine clashes among a patchwork of armed groups have continued to kill and displace large numbers of civilians. Fighting in Abyei in November killed at least 32 people.

(Reporting by Waakhe Simon Wudu, Writing by Bhargav Acharya, Editing by Aaron Ross and Angus MacSwan)

Payment options