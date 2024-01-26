Protesters outside the International Court of Justice, and more from around the world

Pro-Israel supporters march towards the International Court of Justice during the court ruling in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. At the end of December, South Africa accused Israel in the ICJ of committing genocide in Gaza, a charge vigorously denied by the Israeli government. Photographer: Ksenia Kuleshova/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Protesters waving the South African and Palestinian flags watch proceedings outside the International Court of Justice during the court ruling in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. At the end of December, South Africa accused Israel in the International Court of Justice of committing genocide in Gaza, a charge vigorously denied by the Israeli government. Photographer: Ksenia Kuleshova/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A protester with a sign reading “Never Again for Anyone! Jews For a Free Palestine” outside the International Court of Justice during the court ruling in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. At the end of December, South Africa accused Israel in the ICJ of committing genocide in Gaza, a charge vigorously denied by the Israeli government. Photographer: Ksenia Kuleshova/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Pro-Palestinian supporters watch proceedings outside the International Court of Justice during the court ruling in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. At the end of December, South Africa accused Israel in the ICJ of committing genocide in Gaza, a charge vigorously denied by the Israeli government. Photographer: Ksenia Kuleshova/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Protesters with Palestinian flags outside the International Court of Justice during the court ruling in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. At the end of December, South Africa accused Israel in the International Court of Justice of committing genocide in Gaza, a charge vigorously denied by the Israeli government. Photographer: Ksenia Kuleshova/Bloomberg via Getty Images
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C-L), and the Deputy ambassador of Palestine, Bassam Elhussiny (C-R), react as they watch the International Court of Justice, (ICJ), ruling on the emergency measures requested by South Africa against Israel over its war on the Gaza Strip, in Johannesburg, 26 January 2024. The ICJ ruled that Israel must take steps to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire and has not ruled on the merits of the genocide allegations brought forward by South Africa. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Gilad Noam, Deputy Attorney-General for International Affairs, and lawyer Malcolm Shaw during a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, The Netherlands, on a request by South Africa for emergency measures for Gaza, 26 January 2024. The UN court is to deliver an interim ruling in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel and decide whether to issue emergency measures ordering Israel to halt its operations in Gaza. EPA-EFE/Remko de Waal
During a press conference Reverend Dr. Jeff Hood, the spiritual advisor for convicted killer Kenneth Eugene Smith, describes the execution of Smith by nitrogen gas by the State of Alabama in Atmore, Alabama, USA, 25 January 2024. There have been protests by several human rights groups who claim the experimental method of using nitrogen gas hypoxia to execute people may not work. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON
Militants attend the funeral of Palestinian militant Wisam Khashan after he was killed during clashes with Israeli troops at his house at Ber Al Basha village near the West Bank city of Jenin, 25 January 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Wisam Khashan was killed during an Israeli army raid on his house in Ber Al Basha village near Jenin. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
Palestinians watch a live stream from the International Court of Justice in The Hague regarding South Africa’s accusations against Israel during the Israel Hamas War, at a coffee shop in the West Bank town of Jenin, 26 January 2024. The UN court is to deliver an interim ruling in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel and decide whether to issue emergency measures ordering Israel to halt its operations in Gaza. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
A displaced Palestinian takes rest on a destroyed vehicle after the Israeli army asked residents of Khan Yunis camp to leave their homes and go to Rafah camps near the Egyptian border, south of the Gaza Strip, 26 January 2024. At least 26,000 Palestinians and at least 1,330 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in ‘desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection’. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
Indian Army Jawan (soldiers) of the ‘ASC Tornadoes’ daredevil bike team perform during the 75th Republic Day parade in Bangalore, India, 26 January 2024. The Republic Day of India’ marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into force on 26 January 1950 and the country began its transition from a British Dominion into a republic. The celebrations of Republic Day usually include various parades with shows of military equipment and cultural displays. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Indian army personnel of Madras Engineering Group (MEG) show their martial arst skills during the 75th Republic Day parade in Bangalore, India, 26 January 2024. The Republic Day of India’ marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into force on 26 January 1950 and the country began its transition from a British Dominion into a republic. The celebrations of Republic Day usually include various parades with shows of military equipment and cultural displays. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
French farmers burn wooden pallets and hay during a farmers’ protest in front of prefecture of Montpellier, France, 26 January 2024. French farmers continue their protests with road blockades and demonstrations in front of state buildings awaiting a response from the government to their request for ‘immediate’ aid of several hundred million euros. On 23 January, the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council highlighted the importance of providing the conditions necessary to enable EU farmers to ensure food security sustainably and profitably, as well as ensuring a fair income for farmers. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Houthi supporters take part in a protest against recent US-UK actions against Houthis over shipping attacks, in Sana’a, Yemen, 26 January 2024. Thousands of supporters of Yemen’s Houthis massed in Al-Sabeen square in Sana’a to protest the USA and UK- imposed sanctions on four Houthi military figures and the US designation of the Houthis as a global terror group amid the escalation in the Houthis’ attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The top leader of Yemen’s Houthis, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said that his group has fired more than 200 drones and 50 missiles at “Israeli-linked” ships in the Red Sea since last November, when the Houthis initiated a series of attacks against Israel and commercial shipping in the Red Sea in retaliation for the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Indian women paramilitary marching contingent parades during India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, 26 January 2024. The Republic Day of India marks the adoption of the constitution of India and the transition of the country to a Republic on 26 January 1950. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
Supporters of Islamic political party Jamat-e-Islami gather during an election campaign in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 26 January 2024. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that general elections for the parliament and four provincial assemblies are scheduled to take place on 08 February 2024. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR
People walk in a street near bronze sculptures during snowy weather in Podolsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 26 January 2024. Temperatures in the Moscow region exceeded minus three degrees Celsius on the day. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
An aerial photograph taken with a drone of a mural of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool, Britain, 26 January 2024. Klopp on 26 January 2024 announced that he will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the season. Having joined the club in 2015, during his time as manager Liverpool have won six major trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Alexander Zverev of Germany during his Men’s semifinal against Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day 13 of the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2024. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
Brazilian singer Anitta performs on stage during her show Carnaval da Anitta 2024 at Memorial da America Latina on January 25, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)
An officer with the U.S. Secret Service carries an evidence bag as they investigate a suspicious vehicle near the White House on January 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. Law enforcement officials closed off several blocks as they searched the vehicle at 14th and H Streets NW. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images). DM
