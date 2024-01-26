I have a picture for you! 20 – 26 January 2024

Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.
Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.
NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture’s not published, please keep sending them in!
First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.
Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.
Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.
The heads at dusk. Photographer: Ant Hardy
Tranquil life below the majestic Drakensburg. Photographer: Viv Sandwith
Valley of Desolation. Photographer: Beate Kleim
Soul food. Photographer: Tania Holman
When the pot of gold is almost in your front garden. Photographer: Glynnis Burgess
Your Turn… Photographer: Marlene Birkholtz
Waiting for justice… Photographer: Elbie Coetzee
The road to Puntjie. Photographer: Kathleen du Bois
The long, finger licking, road to freedom. Photographer: Craig Adams
Sunset moon. Photographer: Leya Patel
Sea-pointing into the future. Photographer: Tebogo Suping
Sands of Time. Photographer: Teresa Truda
Make Art Not War. Photographer: Leon Breytenbach
Returning home at sunset on the Okavango. Photographer: Neville Lance
new years eve. Photographer: Sabine Soeder-Hiles
Always posing. Photographer: Niel van Zyl
Perfect conditions. Photographer: Tjaart Malan
Run from the shadows Lucinda Jolly
Lonely desert. Photographer: Robert Weiss
Karoo Roads. Photographer: Sudeshan Reddy
Istanbul at Midnight. Photographer: Annchen Bronkowski
God is an Artist. Photographer: Diana Rufaro Machingaidze
Go Fly a Kite. Photographer: Grant Bushby
Annchen Bronkowski. Photographer: Simonstown on film
Blowing in the Wind. Photographer: Pravesh Babulal
Botswana bush sunset. Photographer: Keith Jefferisa
Coming in to land. Photographer: Iwan Voslo
Explosion of colour. Photographer: David Swart
Frank and Bella. Photographer: Wehrner Lemmer