Children take up arms against organised crime, and more from around the world

A minor joins the self-defense forces in the community of Ayahualtempa, municipality of Jose Joaquin de Herrera, Guerrero state, Mexico, 24 January 2024. Boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 15 took up arms to look after their community and to defend themselves from organized crime. EPA-EFE/Jose Luis de la Cruz
Displaced Palestinians hold up empty pots and buckets as they wait to receive food aid provided by a Palestinian youth group in the Rafah refugee camp, Southern Gaza Strip, 25 January 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry on 25 January, at least 20 people were killed and 150 others were injured while waiting to receive humanitarian aid, following an Israeli strike in the vicinity. More than 24,600 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
Nepalese Hindu devotees attend mass prayer during the first day of the month-long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on 25 January 2024. The Madhav Narayan festival takes place for an entire month. It is devoted to religious fasting, holy bathing, and the study of the Swasthani book, a chapter or story read each evening by priests or heads of households to the gathered family. Thousands of married women and dozens of male devotees concluded their month-long fast at various temples for a better life and peace in the country. According to the Swasthani book, whoever takes the month-long Swasthani fast will have all their sins forgiven, and they will not experience bad days during their life. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the god of creation and destruction. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Hindu devotee (C) walks with hooks on his back during a procession in the Thaipusam festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 25 January 2024. Devotees of the Hindu god Murugan celebrate Thaipusam during the Tamil month of ‘Thai,’ an essential festival of the Tamil community in India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. Devotees carry kavadi, or physical burdens, and participate in a long procession, often before sunrise, to honor the Hindu god Murugan and ask for favors or forgiveness. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Aerial picture showing people gathering to protest during a general strike called by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 24 January 2024. The strike of the CGT, the country’s main union, which has the support of social and political organizations in Argentina, is the first general mobilization since 2019 and the first that the Government of ultra-liberal Javier Milei will have to face. Protesters oppose the economic reform proposal by the new president Milei. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest called by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 24 January 2024. The strike of the CGT, the country’s main union, which has the support of social and political organizations in Argentina, is the first general mobilization since 2019 and the first that the Government of ultra-liberal Javier Milei will have to face. Protesters oppose the economic reform proposal by the new president Milei. EPA-EFE/ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA
Paratroopers of the General Staff of the Land Forces are blessed by a military priest during a religious ceremony held in front of the Unknown Soldier Memorial to mark the 165th anniversary of the Unification of the Romanian Principalities, in Bucharest, Romania, 24 January 2024. The Day of the Unification of the Romanian Principalities, also known as the ‘Little Union Day’, is a public holiday of Romania that is celebrated every 24 January in order to commemorate the unification of the Romanian Principalities, performed on 24 January 1859 under the prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Brother of Palestinian militant Wisam Khashan reacts after his death in an Israeli army raid on their home at Ber Al Basha village near the West Bank city of Jenin, 25 January 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Palestinian militant Wisam Khashan was killed during an Isareli army raid on his house in Ber Al basha village near Jenin. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
An opponent (front) and supporter (back) of former US President Donald J. Trump hold signs outside before a Trump campaign rally on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, in Laconia, New Hampshire, USA, 22 January 2024. The New Hampshire primary is held 23 January 2024 and is the second contest in the nominating process of the Republican presidential nomination. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson (L) and Belgian Minister of Interior Annelies Verlinden attend the launching of the European Ports Alliance Public-Private Partnership to fight organized crime and drug trafficking, in Antwerp, Belgium, 24 January 2024. The European Commission, in cooperation with the Belgian Presidency, law enforcement agencies and private logistics companies intend to better train staff and provide more modern equipment in a coordination effort to prevent drug shippers avoiding detection by hopping between ports within the EU when surveillance is tightened. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
A visitor looks at an art installation on display during the ‘A Tide of Emotions’ art exhibition by Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 25 January 2024. The exhibition is held at the Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA) and runs until 30 March. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
A dancer performs during the presentation of Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection by Japanese designer Yuima Nakazato during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 24 January 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 22 to 25 January. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
The inscription ‘Haute couture, Paris, Peet Dullaert’ on the skin of a model model before the start of the fashion show for the Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection by Peet Dullaert during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 25 January 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 22 to 25 January. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection by Indian designer Rahul Mishra during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 January 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 22 to 25 January. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Lil Nas X attends the premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on January 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for HBO)
Costumed social media influencers attend a press preview of the “CUTE” exhibition at Somerset House on January 24, 2024 in London, England. Coinciding with Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary, CUTE is the first major exhibition exploring cuteness and its influence on the pop cultural landscape spanning music, fashion, memes, toys, and video games. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Visitors attend a Press Preview of the Immersive Exhibition The Egypt of the Pharaohs from Kheops to Ramses II and & The Orientalists” Exhibition at Atelier Des Lumieres on January 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Luc Castel/GettyImages)
A visitor looks at a portrait of American artist Elvis Presley on display at a photo exhibition ‘Becoming Marilyn & Becoming Elvis’ by Hungarian photographer Andre de Dienes (Andor Gyorgy Ikafalvi-Dienes) and American photographer Alfred Wertheimer, at FotoNostrum Gallery, in Barcelona, Spain, 25 January 2024. The exhibition was organized in collaboration with US MUUS Collection and runs until 24 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA
The courtyard at the British Museum in London, Britain, 25 January 2024. The UK is due to loan back a selection of Asante Gold taken from Ghana 100 years ago. Objects looked in the 19th Century by the British army will be loaned from the British Museum and V&A to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi for three years. The collection is regarded as part of the ‘national soul’ of Ghana and belonged to the Asante Royal court. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Coco Gauff of the USA looks on during her Women’s Singles semifinal against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Day 12 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2024. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT. DM
