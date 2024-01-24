Newsdeck

Newsdeck

US appeals court rebuffs Trump request to reconsider gag order in 2020 election case

US appeals court rebuffs Trump request to reconsider gag order in 2020 election case
Former US President Donald Trump during the 2024 Iowa Republican caucuses at Horizon Events Center in West Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Trump cruised to victory in the Iowa caucus, according to news outlets, warding off a late challenge from rivals DeSantis and Haley and cementing his status as the clear Republican frontrunner in the race.
By Reuters
24 Jan 2024
0

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday declined to reconsider its decision to largely uphold a judge’s order limiting former President Donald Trump’s statements about people involved in the federal case accusing him of plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

By Andrew Goudsward

Trump’s lawyers asked for a three-judge panel to reconsider its December ruling, or for the full appeals court to take up the issue. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denied both requests.

Trump can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, his last remaining hope of overturning limits on his public statements about potential witnesses, prosecutors and court staff involved in the case.

Trump has argued that the restrictions violate his free speech rights as he moves closer to clinching the Republican presidential nomination.

The D.C. Circuit court found that some of Trump’s public criticisms “pose a significant and imminent threat” to the case, but also narrowed restrictions initially imposed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to four felony counts accusing him of a multi-pronged conspiracy to hinder the counting and certification of his 2020 defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. A different D.C. Circuit panel is weighing whether Trump has immunity from the charges.

(Reporting by Andrew Goudsward; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Lisa Shumaker)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Adrian Steed, a broadcaster’s broadcaster who never forgot his humble origins
Op-eds

Adrian Steed, a broadcaster’s broadcaster who never forgot his humble origins
Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
‘I have never seen gratitude like this’ — readers’ donations bring cheer to Eastern Cape families
Maverick News

‘I have never seen gratitude like this’ — readers’ donations bring cheer to Eastern Cape families
Take a hike: Home Affairs’ memo on visas is chasing away our seasonal expats or ‘swallows’
DM168

Take a hike: Home Affairs’ memo on visas is chasing away our seasonal expats or ‘swallows’
PetroSA taps notorious political operator for massive offshore gas deal
Maverick News

PetroSA taps notorious political operator for massive offshore gas deal

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia's Navalny says he is forced to listen to pro-Putin singer every morning
Newsdeck

Russia's Navalny says he is forced to listen to pro-Putin singer every morning
US, UK Airstrikes Hit More Houthi Targets in New Escalation
Newsdeck

US, UK Airstrikes Hit More Houthi Targets in New Escalation
Twenty-four troops killed in Israel's worst loss in Gaza
Newsdeck

Twenty-four troops killed in Israel's worst loss in Gaza
Australia's northeast braces for second cyclone in a month
Newsdeck

Australia's northeast braces for second cyclone in a month
I have a picture for you! 13 - 19 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 13 – 19 January 2024

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options