Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Biden Wins New Hampshire Democratic Primary

Biden Wins New Hampshire Democratic Primary
US President Joe Biden at a reproductive freedom campaign rally at George Mason University in Manassas, Virginia, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Biden on Monday said November's election would play a critical role in determining abortion rights and criticized restrictions on access to the procedure as cruel as he announced new executive actions designed to increase access to reproductive health care.
By Bloomberg
24 Jan 2024
0

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary by write-in, NBC and ABC say, despite not having his name printed on the ballot.

Biden’s New Hampshire victory is largely symbolic. Under rules that he pushed through the Democratic party last year, South Carolina’s Feb. 3 primary is the first contest that can award delegates to the party convention.

Biden bested Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips, who launched a long-shot primary challenge as Biden seeks a second term. Phillips has argued that any New Hampshire finish below 80% for Biden should serve as a warning sign to Democrats.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Adrian Steed, a broadcaster’s broadcaster who never forgot his humble origins
Op-eds

Adrian Steed, a broadcaster’s broadcaster who never forgot his humble origins
Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Take a hike: Home Affairs’ memo on visas is chasing away our seasonal expats or ‘swallows’
DM168

Take a hike: Home Affairs’ memo on visas is chasing away our seasonal expats or ‘swallows’
NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
Maverick News

NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
‘I have never seen gratitude like this’ — readers’ donations bring cheer to Eastern Cape families
Maverick News

‘I have never seen gratitude like this’ — readers’ donations bring cheer to Eastern Cape families

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia's Navalny says he is forced to listen to pro-Putin singer every morning
Newsdeck

Russia's Navalny says he is forced to listen to pro-Putin singer every morning
US, UK Airstrikes Hit More Houthi Targets in New Escalation
Newsdeck

US, UK Airstrikes Hit More Houthi Targets in New Escalation
Twenty-four troops killed in Israel's worst loss in Gaza
Newsdeck

Twenty-four troops killed in Israel's worst loss in Gaza
Australia's northeast braces for second cyclone in a month
Newsdeck

Australia's northeast braces for second cyclone in a month
I have a picture for you! 13 - 19 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 13 – 19 January 2024

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options