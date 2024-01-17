The fiery ‘Las Luminarias’ festival, and more from around the world

A man drinks wine during ‘Las Luminarias’ Festival on January 16, 2024 in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain. Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images)
Another rider jumps over a bonfire during the celebration of the ‘luminarias’, a tradition that lights the streets of San Bartolome village with twenty bonfires, crossed by a hundred riders on their horses, in San Bartolome de Pinares, central Spain, 16 January 2024. EPA-EFE/RAUL SANCHIDRIAN
Each year, horses leap through bonfires in a ‘purification ritual,’ forging a connection between the town and its tradition of tending to livestock and agricultural practices. San Bartolome de Pinares, central Spain, 16 January 2024. EPA-EFE/RAUL SANCHIDRIAN
Bulls run through the crowd as Hindu people attempt to catch them during the bull-taming festival of Jallikattu at the Pilakat Hindu temple in Kyauktan township, outskirt of Yangon, Myanmar, 17 January 2024. This annual traditional rural sport is a part of the south Indian during the mid-January harvest festival Pongal, said to date back to 400 BC. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING
A dog is blessed outside St. Anton Church in Madrid, Spain, 17 January 2024. Pets owners take their animals to the church to be blessed on St. Anton Day, patron saint of animals. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain signs autograph to spectators during her first round match against Shelby Rogers of the United States at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2024 EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Indigenous men perform the ‘Danza del Parachicos’ (Parachicos dance) to honor the Lord of Esquipulas during a pilgrimage in the municipality of Chiapa de Corzo, Mexico, 15 January 2024. EPA-EFE/Carlos López
Drag artists from Rupaul’s Drag Race arrive for the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 January 2024. The Primetime Emmys celebrate excellence in national primetime television programming. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON
US singer and designer Pharrell Williams and creative director for Louis Vuitton appears on the runway after the presentation of his Fall/Winter 2024/2025 collection for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 16 January 2024. The presentation of the Men’s collections runs from 16 to 21 January 2024. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2024/2025 collection by Egonlab fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 17 January 2024. The presentation of the Men’s collections runs from 16 to 21 January 2024. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
An Israeli soldier rides on a tank after coming out of the Gaza Strip at the Israeli border, in southern Israel, 17 January 2024. More than 24,400 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Car wreckages sit on top of rubbles after an explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, 17 January 2024. Two people have been confirmed dead and 77 others injured in the explosion that occurred on 16 January evening. Preliminary investigations attributed the cause of the blast to illegal miners occupying one of the houses where they stored explosive devices, according to a statement released by the regional governor Seyi Makinde. EPA-EFE/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE
Orthodox Hasidic Jews hold prayers as they gather to celebrate for two days the 210th death anniversary of Tzadik David Biderman, in Lelow, southern Poland, 17 January 2024. Hasidic Jews from many countries of the world come to Lelow every year to meet at Tzadik Biderman’s burial place, though at this place a shop was built after World War II and a workshop on the previous place of the synagogue. Meanwhile a part of the shop has been bought by Jews and enclosed. Jews pray in the small room and they sleep, eat, study the Torah and meet their friends in the place where the workshop used to be. EPA-EFE/Waldemar Deska
Microfinance loan victims and civil society activists hold placards during a protest against a proposed new microfinance act in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 17 January 2024. Hundreds of microfinance loan recipients and civil society activists protested the proposed new microfinance act in Colombo. State Finance Minister Shehan Semasinghe said the Microfinance and Credit Regulatory Authority Bill will be introduced in Parliament to regulate and streamline the country’s microfinance institutions. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Protesters display placards against the UK government’s Rwanda scheme to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda to deter Channel crossings ahead of a crucial vote in Parliament on the scheme, in London, Britain, 17 January 2024. After the Supreme Court ruled the scheme unlawful in November 2023, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government brought in a new bill to the Parliament to be able to legislate the scheme ahead of a general election. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
A Pakistani worker sorts bananas at a grocery market in Karachi, Pakistan, 16 January 2024. The International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s executive board has green-lit the disbursement of 700 million US dollar as part of a 3 billion US dollar bailout for financially struggling Pakistan, marking a significant step in alleviating the country’s severe economic crisis. The approval comes after a successful initial review of Pakistan’s economic reform program. With this release, the total funds received from the IMF bailout reached 1.9 billion US dollar, aiming to facilitate Pakistan’s recovery from one of its most challenging economic downturns in history. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
Truck drivers, who have been stuck at Pakistani-Afghan border for the last three months, protest against the ‘one-document regime’ travel policy as border remain closed at Chaman, Pakistan, 17 January 2024. Trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan via the Chaman border crossing has been halted for the last three months as a sit-in protest against the strict visa regime continues to block the highway leading to Kandahar. Thousands of traders, workers from political parties, and members of civil society have been demonstrating for over three months against the government’s decision to regularize the crossing through a one-document regime. The National Apex Committee’s decision to enforce the new border crossing policy on 01 November 2023 has resulted in the refusal of border authorities at Chaman to allow crossing without a passport and valid visa. The traders’ alliance is demanding the withdrawal of the one-document regime policy and the continuation of border crossing using national identity cards for the people of Chaman and Afghan district Spin-Boldak. EPA-EFE/AKHTER GULFUM
Republican candidate for president former US President Donald Trump (L) addresses supporters during a rally where he was endorsed by former Republican candidate for president businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (R), in Atkinson, New Hampshire, USA, 16 January 2024. This is Trump’s first visit to New Hampshire following his win in the Iowa Caucus. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Peter Prevc of Slovenia in action during a training session before the World Cup ski jumping qualification at the Skalite hill in Szczyrk, Poland, 16 January 2024. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot. DM
