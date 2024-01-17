Defend Truth

WESTERN CAPE WILDFIRES

Firefighters scramble again as blazes break out in and around Cape Town

Firefighters scramble again as blazes break out in and around Cape Town
Firefighters battle a blaze that began above Boyes drive in Kalk Bay on 17 January 2024. The fire moved further into the mountains behind the homes and was eventually contained by ground teams. (Photo: Shelley Christians)
By Kristin Engel and Victoria O’Regan
17 Jan 2024
0

The Western Cape government has increased its wildfire budget by R3-million as fire crews fight blazes that broke out above Kalk Bay and in Franschhoek on Wednesday. The budget was dangerously close to running dry – with three months of fire season still to go.

Local Government Minister Anton Bredell announced on Wednesday that the Western Cape’s wildfire budget had been bolstered from R16-million to R19-million, as firefighters battled new blazes in Kalk Bay and Franschhoek. 

By 9 January, just over R1-million remained of the Western Cape’s initial budget of R16-million for wildfire responses this fire season. This means about R15-million was spent on wildfire responses in just over a month. 

Fire season in the province runs from December to the end of April. 

fire helicopter

Three helicopters collected water from Kalk Bay harbour and doused the fire above homes along Boyes Drive. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

“We have experienced an extremely busy fire season so far, and currently we are battling fires on Boyes Drive in Muizenberg, and in Franschhoek. The Boyes Drive fire is made extremely challenging due to high winds and inaccessible terrain. 

“The likelihood of more wildfires in the coming months is a real concern for us,” said Bredell.

He said that since December 2023, 837 wildfires had been reported to the Provincial Disaster Management Centre. 

“A total of nine fires were classified as major wildfires which extended over multiple operational periods,” he said. 

Additionally, 10,376 hectares of land has burnt to date in the Western Cape. 

“This number is set to go up as more damages are reported and current fires are included,” said Bredell.

Just before 1pm on Wednesday, City Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse issued an alert that firefighters were attending to vegetation alight on the mountain slopes above Boyes Drive and announced that the road had been closed between Old Boyes Drive and Clairvaux Road in Kalk Bay.

fire kalk bay

A helicopter skilfully collects water from Kalk Bay harbour. People had a close view of the aircraft scooping up water to put out the fire above Boyes Drive. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

fire helicopters

Two helicopters collecting water from Kalk Bay harbour. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

fire ou kaapse weg

A firefighter briefs his team stationed on Ou Kaapse Weg on where they estimate the fire is headed. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

firefighter boyes drive

A firefighter observes the blaze from Boyes Drive. A crew was on foot and various teams were on standy to protect the homes. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

fire boyes drive

The fire was quickly doused near homes on Boyes Drive thanks to the aerial firefighters. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

fire helicopter

A helicopter flies above a firefighter stationed at Boyes Drive in Kalk Bay. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Emergency services were alerted at about 11.30am on Wednesday and six firefighting vehicles with more than 30 firefighters were dispatched. 

Table Mountain National Park also deployed ground crews to assist, while three helicopters water-bombed the areas inaccessible to ground crews.

Just before 5pm, Carelse said the swift reaction by firefighting crews ensured that the fire on the slopes above Boyes Drive was contained and the road was reopened. 

However, wind conditions were not favourable and firefighters were battling a flare-up on the Kalk Bay side as well as the head of the fire over the mountain above Boyes Drive.

At 2.30pm, aerial support was shut down and resources were reduced. Ground crews will work through the night.

fire boyes drive

Smoke causes poor visibility on Ou Kaapse Weg. The fire was contained in the mountains before it became visible from the road. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

fire boyes drive

Smoke seen from Boyes Drive heads towards Ou Kaapse Weg. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

fire cape town

The path of the fire above Boyes Drive in Kalk Bay. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

The Kalk Bay fire comes just under a month after an inferno which began on the slopes above Simon’s Town ripped through 1,140 hectares of veld, forcing the evacuation of residents from Scarborough, Misty Cliffs and along the Glencairn Expressway.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Simon’s Town smoke envelops city — firefighters near Scarborough, Glencairn, Fish Hoek and Simon’s Town continue to fight flames

The Simon’s Town blaze – the biggest wildfire to occur in the Mother City in 2023 – saw the city launch the largest coordinated attack yet on a fire line in the metropole. 

Increased heat, windy conditions and dry vegetation created ripe conditions for a higher risk of fire, Daily Maverick’s Kristin Engel reported

The South African Weather Service’s senior forecaster, Henning Grobler, said a strong southeasterly wind persisted in Cape Town on Wednesday, with wind speeds gusting at 28 km/h for the morning and 37 km/h from the afternoon into the late evening. A maximum temperature of 28°C was forecast.

Very similar conditions are expected for Thursday, with the wind likely to drop during Wednesday night and then pick up again in the same southeasterly direction at 25 km/h. Maximum temperatures are also expected to rise to 32°C on Thursday and drop slightly to 31°C on Friday.

On Wednesday afternoon, SANParks spokesperson Lauren Clayton said the fire was intensifying due to strong winds and urgently issued a warning for hikers in the central section of Table Mountain National Park to descend.

With helicopters flying back and forth above her home, Kalk Bay resident Kerry Cullinan told Daily Maverick: “Our community group was told not to go on Boyes Drive because there’s a fire that started just above a house between St James and Kalk Bay… 

“Three helicopters have been constantly collecting water from the harbour and bombing the fire. It’s not coming towards Kalk Bay and St James anymore… the wind is blowing in the opposite direction, towards Ou Kaapse Weg. The smoke is really thick on that side.”

Franschhoek fire

fire franschhoek

While firefighters battled the Boyes Drive fire, the Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services and partners responded to a blaze in Franschhoek that was burning towards private properties. (Photo: Cape Winelands District Municipality)

While firefighters battled the Boyes Drive fire, the Cape Winelands District Municipality’s fire services responded to a blaze in Franschhoek at about 3pm. The fire appeared to be heading towards private properties.

Municipal spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said, “The fire is burning in an aged plantation in the area above the Robertsvlei road… Fire teams are engaged in active firefighting.”

Just before 6pm, the fire, managed by Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services and partners, was partially contained.

The main fire line causing concern was fully contained, leading to the stand-down of aerial support at 4.30pm. A few spot fires, combined with increasing wind speeds, are still worrisome as they could lead to flare-ups.

Crews will remain on-site overnight for monitoring and mopping up activities. The current firefighting presence includes seven fire vehicles and three ground teams from NCC Environmental Services, totalling 45 personnel.

Climate change projections for the Western Cape, and Cape Town in particular, suggest generally worsening conditions for fires in future, with longer, warmer and drier summers and more frequent southeasterly winds. DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Relief for over 700,000 citizens as high court declares ID blocking by Home Affairs unconstitutional
Maverick Citizen

Relief for over 700,000 citizens as high court declares ID blocking by Home Affairs unconstitutional
Economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD appears to be a figment of her imagination
Maverick News

Economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD appears to be a figment of her imagination
Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Maverick News

Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Family of late uMkhonto we Sizwe commander bans Zuma’s MK party from visiting gravesite 
Maverick News

Family of late uMkhonto we Sizwe commander bans Zuma’s MK party from visiting gravesite 
Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Maverick News

Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast

TOP READS IN SECTION

Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Maverick News

Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD appears to be a figment of her imagination
Maverick News

Economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD appears to be a figment of her imagination
Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Maverick News

Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Maverick News

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Relief for over 700,000 citizens as high court declares ID blocking by Home Affairs unconstitutional
Maverick Citizen

Relief for over 700,000 citizens as high court declares ID blocking by Home Affairs unconstitutional

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options