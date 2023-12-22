Simon’s Town smoke envelops city — firefighters near Scarborough, Glencairn, Fish Hoek and Simon’s Town continue to fight flames

Fish Hoek residents hose down the nearby hill to prevent flames from destroying their property on 22 December 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)

The south peninsula remained enveloped in smoke on Friday, 22 December as two extraordinary wildfires continued to burn across areas of Cape Town’s Deep South.

The first wildfire began on Tuesday on private land in the Simon’s Town, Castle Rock area, spreading quickly into Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) land.

Speaking at a media conference with Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Barbara Creecy on Friday afternoon, TMNP Integrated Fire Manager Justin Buchmann said the current position of the fire is above Misty Cliffs, near Scarborough. This fire, Buchmann said, has burnt across Plateau Road into the Cape of Good Hope section of TMNP, and charred an area spanning more than 3,300 hectares.

This team of 300 men and women, together with six helicopters, have prevented any loss of life; they have secured all infrastructure and homes, and of course, they have also managed to contain this wildfire — Creecy

On Thursday night, the blaze raced towards Scarborough, forcing the evacuation of some Scarborough residents in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to Buchmann, the areas of concern currently include an area above Misty Cliffs, an area in the Cape of Good Hope section of TMNP, and an area above Smitswinkel Bay.

Ninety-seven households in Stonehaven, a housing estate on Glencairn Express towards Fish Hoek, were also evacuated after a second inferno erupted along the Glencairn Expressway. The fire, which began along the Glencairn Expressway, burnt towards Elsies Peak on Friday, with concerns mounting as it headed over the mountain towards Fish Hoek. Buchmann said “that fire has now been contained.”

Wind an ongoing concern

However, both Buchmann and Creecy said the wind remained a concern.

“If the wind should rise or if it should change direction, then it means that everybody would once again be in a situation of danger,” said Creecy.

The Minister said she too had evacuated her home on Tuesday evening, as a result of the fire.

“I have a private home in Simon’s Town, and when the fire came over the mountain, we moved out. It’s the most terrible feeling when you lock the door to your home and you don’t know if it will be there when you come back.”

Creecy hailed the “incredible efforts” of the firefighters who have been relentless in working the fireline.

“This containment of this fire [in the Glencairn area], and the battle against the fire, which is now in its fourth day, has been a combined effort with almost 300 firefighters working the fire lines at a time. The combined effort has included SANParks, Working on Fire, the service provider to the Department of Environment… as well as the City of Cape Town, the provincial government and, of course, teams of volunteers from Simon’s Town itself and further afield,” she said.

“When we visited the firelines earlier this afternoon, we saw firefighters who have been on the line since yesterday morning… This team of 300 men and women, together with six helicopters, have prevented any loss of life; they have secured all infrastructure and homes, and of course, they have also managed to contain this wildfire,” she continued.

“If it was not for these efforts, the outcome would be considerably worse.”

Five firefighters injured

Five firefighters have sustained injuries, with two being hospitalised for smoke inhalation, but no deaths have been reported. Remarkably, only a single derelict building has been damaged in the flames.

“But the situation remains of concern because we are not quite sure exactly what the wind will do later on today or tomorrow.”

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) said in a statement that while there have been no new evacuations since Thursday night, residents need “to be mindful that the situation can change at any moment”.

The DRMC reminded residents in these areas to limit the amount of smoke entering their homes and to mitigate against any potential health impacts.

In areas affected by wildfires, the health impacts can be significant, affecting both the respiratory and cardiovascular systems. These health impacts depend on factors such as the size of the fires, the types of vegetation burning, weather conditions, and the population density in affected areas. DM

Additional reporting by Kristin Engel.