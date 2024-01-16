HUAWEI MateBook D 16 with Intel i5 Now Available

Sponsored Content

By Huawei
16 Jan 2024
Be your best and change the way you work, learn and play with the new HUAWEI Matebook D 16 rated the Best laptop for professionals and students.

South African consumers, professionals and students can now get their hands on the lightweight and powerful HUAWEI MateBook D 16, featuring a High-Performance 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12450H processor. With its expansive 16-inch near bezel-less display, 90% screen-to-body ratio and sleek Mystic Silver design, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 offers creators and office workers an immersive visual experience for work and play. Don’t let its large screen fool you, this is by no means a hefty device, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 weighs just 1.68kg. With HUAWEI Metaline technology, you can now experience stronger and more stable connections of up to 270 metres. The new HUAWEI MateBook D 16, boosts productivity to new heights.

 

One of the key features of the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is that it is designed to give users an immersive large-screen experience, supported by the inclusion of extremely thin bezels providing an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 90%. This expansive screen gives creators a larger canvas to work off. The HUAWEI Matebook D 16 also brings a breakthrough in performance levels with the Intel® Core™ i5 High-Performance Processor, suitable for handling processor-heavy tasks such as programming, illustrating and video editing.

Despite its generous display, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is remarkably slim and lightweight, measuring just 17mm thick and weighing only 1.68kg. It embodies a sleek and elegant construction and comes in futuristic Mystic Silver colour.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 boasts HUAWEI Metaline technology, which establishes ultra-long-distance connections of up to 270 metres thereby greatly reducing false signal pick-ups and creates for more stable connections, enabling users to enjoy uninterrupted video streaming and conference calls. The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 also has a numeric keypad and physical shortcut keys, enabling users to work with charts, data and documents more efficiently.

Furthermore, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 also supports the HUAWEI Super Device feature. This enables a quicker, fuss-free way of pairing your laptop with other devices. Users can initiate a connection by simply dragging and dropping icons. Additionally, users can turn their HUAWEI smartphone into an external storage system and their HUAWEI tablet into an extra monitor space and expand the sound experience by linking the laptop to a HUAWEI speaker or earphones.

Available on the HUAWEI online store, HUAWEI Authorised Experience Store and from selected retailers, you can now own the life-changing HUAWEI D 16 Intel® Core™ i5 for as little as R14 999.

Available on the HUAWEI online store and HUAWEI Authorised Experience Store (including Incredible Connection and Takealot) with the following specifications:

12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12450H High-Performance Processor;

16GB LPDDR4x Memory; and

512GB PCIe SSD Storage.

Recommended retail price: R14 999.

 

Available through selected retailers, approved HUAWEI channel partners and operators, including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C, with the following specifications: 

12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12450H High-Performance Processor;

8GB LPDDR4x Memory; and

512GB PCIe SSD Storage.

From R699 pm over 36 months

