The 29th Critics Choice Awards, and more from around the world

US actor Colman Domingo attends the 29th Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 14 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
US actor Keri Russell (R) and British actor Matthew Rhys (L) attend the 29th Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 14 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
US actor Danielle Brooks attends the 29th Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 14 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
US actor Celia Rose Gooding attends the 29th Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 14 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
US writer Amy Sherman-Palladino attends the 29th Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 14 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
US actor Allison Williams attends the 29th Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 14 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
US actor Chris Perfetti attends the 29th Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 14 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal attends the 29th Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 14 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
US actor Natasha Lyonne attends the 29th Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 14 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
US singer Billie Eilish attends the 29th Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 14 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
US singer Fantasia Barrino attends the 29th Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 14 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
US actor Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 14 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
US actor Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor attends the 29th Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 14 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
US actor Bridget Everett attends the 29th Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 14 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Erika Alexander attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Maria Bello, fashion detail, attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
US singer Lenny Kravitz attends the 29th Critics Choice Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 14 January 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
A guest wears sunglasses, a green padded quilted long oversized coat, a black leather bag, leather shoes, outside K-WAY, during the Milan Fashion Week – Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on January 14, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
A guest wears a balck wool beanie hat, white sunglasses, a white t-shirt, a green long coat with a hood, black cargo pants, leather shoes, outside K-WAY, during the Milan Fashion Week – Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on January 14, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
A guest wears a blue turtleneck pullover, an orange bomber jacket, orange shorts, brown boots, socks, outside K-WAY, during the Milan Fashion Week – Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on January 14, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
A guest wears glasses, a gray oversized shirt, shorts, high socks, black leather square toe shiny shoes, outside Prada, during the Milan Fashion Week – Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on January 14, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
A guest wears sunglasses, a black long puffer winter jacket, outside K-WAY, during the Milan Fashion Week – Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on January 14, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
A woman wears a face mask on a road during peak pollution hours, as the air quality is categorized as ‘very unhealthy’, in Karachi, Pakistan, 15 January 2024. The winter season exacerbates the issue, causing poisonous particles to descend and create a layer of pollution, largely attributed to smoke from factories, coal burning, and other sources. Despite the filtering effect of southwestern winds from the sea, these winds are often inactive during the winter, leading to prolonged exposure to hazardous air conditions. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
The fighting cholitas perform a wrestling show in El Alto, Bolivia, 14 January 2024 (issued 15 January 2024). Shows are presented every Sunday evening with female wrestlers wearing colorful skirts and even fighting male wrestlers. Mariposa Misteriosa, Mercedes la Xtremista, Gloria, and Susana La Bonita are the prominent wrestlers in this ring. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA -FOTOGALERÍA-
A man pulls a cow through a bonfire as part of the Makar Sankranti or Pongal festival celebrations in Bangalore, India, 15 January 2024. Pongal, very popular in South Indian states, is a famous dish made of rice boiled in milk with jaggery (cane sugar) and other sweeteners. Cows and bulls are traditionally decorated with bright colors during celebrations. Offerings are made to thank the Sun and the weather for helping obtain a bountiful harvest. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH
Residents of Al Nusairat and Al Bureije refugee camps evacuate during Israeli military operations in the camps, southern Gaza Strip, 15 January 2024. More than 24,000 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
A resident carries a baby as she walks through a flooded street after the rains of the last two days, in the municipality of Duque de Caxias, in the Baixada Fluminense region, metropolitan area of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 15 January 2024. The storm that hit the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro and its metropolitan region between Saturday night and early Sunday morning caused the death of at least eleven people and flooded dozens of streets, local authorities reported. EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO
People take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, calling for him to resign and take responsibility for the 07 October attack security failure, outside the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, 15 January 2024. More than 24,000 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023 and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. . EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN. DM
