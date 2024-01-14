Newsdeck

US, UK Fighter Jets Strike Again in Yemen, Al-Masirah TV Says

US, UK Fighter Jets Strike Again in Yemen, Al-Masirah TV Says
AKROTIRI, CYPRUS - JANUARY 11: In this handout image provided by the UK Ministry of Defence, an RAF Typhoon aircraft takes off from RAF Akrotiri to join the U.S.-led coalition to conduct air strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels on January 11, 2024 in Akrotiri, Cyprus. On Thursday evening, four RAF Typhoons launched from RAF Akrotiri to conduct strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have been targeting merchant vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones. According to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the strikes were done to protect global shipping in the region. (Photo by MoD Crown Copyright via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
14 Jan 2024
Houthi rebels in Yemen said US and UK fighter jets hit Jadaa mountain in Al-Lahayah district in the Red Sea province of Hodeida in a new strike Sunday evening. 

Al-Masirah TV, operated by the Iran-backed military group, reported that fighter jets and surveillance drones are still hovering over the Hodeida region.There’s been no immediate confirmation from the US or UK military.
