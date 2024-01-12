Magazine

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 12 Jan

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 12 Jan
By Daily Maverick
12 Jan 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Top SA legal team argues genocidal intent by Israel showing how life is being squeezed from Gaza
Maverick News

Top SA legal team argues genocidal intent by Israel showing how life is being squeezed from Gaza
Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
Maverick News

Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
Golf, luxury and cash — SA govt bribery details emerge as US fines German ‘Gupta-linked’ SAP R4bn
Maverick News

Golf, luxury and cash — SA govt bribery details emerge as US fines German ‘Gupta-linked’ SAP R4bn
Priority Escapes travel agent out on bail after arrest for fraud
Maverick News

Priority Escapes travel agent out on bail after arrest for fraud
Rallies In Photos - SA Govt's genocide case hailed for being a ‘Madiba moment’ while pro-Israelis cry ‘antiSemitism’
Maverick News

Rallies In Photos – SA Govt's genocide case hailed for being a ‘Madiba moment’ while pro-Israelis cry ‘antiSemitism’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Where are all the good leaders? 70+ nations brace for elections in 2024
Magazine

Where are all the good leaders? 70+ nations brace for elections in 2024
Here are your highlights from 2023
Magazine

Here are your highlights from 2023
The awesome, awful and truly evil
Magazine

The awesome, awful and truly evil

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options