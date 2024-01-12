Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Argentina to issue 20,000 peso bills as inflation eclipses 211%

Argentina to issue 20,000 peso bills as inflation eclipses 211%
Argentina's President, Javier Milei, delivers a speech from the balcony of the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday, 10 December 2023. (Photo: Erica Canepa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
12 Jan 2024
0

Argentina is preparing to offer larger denomination peso bills in an attempt to simplify daily transactions that require some in the country to carry backpacks stuffed with cash.

The central bank said on Thursday it approved the production of 10,000-peso and 20,000-peso notes and would make them available by June. The move is intended to make the financial system more efficient and reduce the costs of acquiring older bills. Currently, the largest denomination in circulation is a 2,000 peso note — and even those are rare and highly sought after.

Larger denomination notes will help to ease issues created by soaring prices, with official figures released earlier showing the annual inflation rate hitting 211.4% in December. That puts Argentina ahead of Venezuela as the country with the steepest consumer-price gains in Latin America.

Since President Javier Milei devalued the currency by 54% in December, the peso has come under fresh pressure. The official exchange rate stood at about 815 pesos per dollar on Thursday, and the central bank intends to let it fall by 2% each month. 

The peso has also weakened in parallel markets used to skirt currency controls. And the black market rate, known as “dollar blue”, has slumped to as much as 1,150 pesos per greenback since the beginning of the year.

While the country has now informally adopted the US dollar for many everyday transactions, it’s expensive for Argentines to acquire them and local currency is still needed for quotidian tasks like trips to the grocery store, transportation and restaurant meals.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Top SA legal team argues genocidal intent by Israel showing how life is being squeezed from Gaza
Maverick News

Top SA legal team argues genocidal intent by Israel showing how life is being squeezed from Gaza
Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
Maverick News

Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
Golf, luxury and cash — SA govt bribery details emerge as US fines German ‘Gupta-linked’ SAP R4bn
Maverick News

Golf, luxury and cash — SA govt bribery details emerge as US fines German ‘Gupta-linked’ SAP R4bn
Israel likely to ignore an ICJ order to stop its attack on Hamas, says military law expert
Maverick News

Israel likely to ignore an ICJ order to stop its attack on Hamas, says military law expert
Priority Escapes travel agent out on bail after arrest for fraud
Maverick News

Priority Escapes travel agent out on bail after arrest for fraud

TOP READS IN SECTION

Priority Escapes travel agent out on bail after arrest for fraud
Maverick News

Priority Escapes travel agent out on bail after arrest for fraud
‘A shoddy piece of work’ — experts decry South Africa’s new blueprint for energy
Maverick News

‘A shoddy piece of work’ — experts decry South Africa’s new blueprint for energy
SARS nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion
Maverick News

SARS nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion
These are the world’s most powerful passports in 2024
Business Maverick

These are the world’s most powerful passports in 2024
After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
South Africa

After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options