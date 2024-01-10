Newsdeck

Davos 2024

Extreme weather and misinformation top global risks

Extreme weather and misinformation top global risks
A view of screens of WEF's control room show Norwegian Borge Brende, President of the WEF, during a pre-meeting press conference of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 in Cologny, near Geneva, Switzerland, 09 January 2024. The World Economic Forum (WEF) on the day unveiled the programme for its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, including the key participants, themes and goals. The 54th annual meeting of the WEF will run from 15 to 19 January 2024 in Davos under the motto 'Rebuilding Trust'. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI
By Reuters
10 Jan 2024
0

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Risk specialists see extreme weather and misinformation as most likely to trigger a global crisis in the next couple of years, a World Economic Forum (WEF) survey released on Wednesday said.

While extreme weather was identified as the bigger risk in 2024, misinformation and disinformation came second and were found to be the most severe global risk over the next two years.

This could pose a particular threat as billions of people head to the polls in the biggest election year in history.

Major economies from the United States to India and Mexico will hold elections this year, leaving industry and political leaders reliant on polls and forecasts to assess what the policy environment will look like by 2025.

“The widespread use of misinformation and disinformation, and tools to disseminate it, may undermine the legitimacy of newly elected governments,” the report warned.

“Resulting unrest could range from violent protests and hate crimes to civil confrontation and terrorism,” added the report, which was prepared in partnership with Zurich Insurance Group and Marsh McLennan ahead of next week’s annual WEF meeting.

Over a 10-year horizon, environmental risks including biodiversity loss and critical change to the Earth’s systems topped the rankings, with misinformation, disinformation and adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence (AI) just behind.

Meanwhile, two thirds of risk experts surveyed expect a multipolar or fragmented world order to emerge in the next decade, “in which middle and great powers contest, set and enforce regional rules and norms”, the survey said.

WEF president Borge Brende told a press conference on Tuesday that the 54th annual WEF gathering in the Swiss ski resort of Davos would occur against its most complicated geopolitical backdrop to date, ranging from wars in Gaza and Ukraine to rising debt and living costs.

The survey’s pessimistic outlook was likely triggered by the series of risks unleashed in the past four years with knock-on effects on society, said John Scott, head of sustainability risk at Zurich Insurance Group, highlighting the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s been one blow after the other to global supply chains,” added Carolina Klint, Chief Commercial Officer for Europe at Marsh McLennan.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SARS nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion
Maverick News

SARS nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion
How South Africa seeks an order to stop the carnage in Gaza and prevent a genocide
Maverick News

How South Africa seeks an order to stop the carnage in Gaza and prevent a genocide
Damage control — Mantashe plays down ‘excited’ Mbalula admission over Nkandla security upgrades 
Maverick News

Damage control — Mantashe plays down ‘excited’ Mbalula admission over Nkandla security upgrades 
What Israel is likely to say in its defence at the International Court of Justice
Maverick News

What Israel is likely to say in its defence at the International Court of Justice
EXPLAINER — what we know about Jacob Zuma’s new party
Maverick News

EXPLAINER — what we know about Jacob Zuma’s new party

TOP READS IN SECTION

IPhone survives 4,900m fall, helps steer jet-panel hunt
Newsdeck

IPhone survives 4,900m fall, helps steer jet-panel hunt
Blinken says daily toll in Gaza too high, Israel genocide charge meritless
Newsdeck

Blinken says daily toll in Gaza too high, Israel genocide charge meritless
Woods announces end of decades-long partnership with Nike
Newsdeck

Woods announces end of decades-long partnership with Nike
Moon lander problem threatens mission after Vulcan rocket makes successful debut
Newsdeck

Moon lander problem threatens mission after Vulcan rocket makes successful debut
Defendant in Trump's Georgia case accuses DA, prosecutor of 'improper' relationship
Newsdeck

Defendant in Trump's Georgia case accuses DA, prosecutor of 'improper' relationship

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options