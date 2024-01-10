A newly renamed street in honour of David Bowie, and more from around the world

An artwork on display at an exhibition of artworks and photographs dedicated to David Bowie at the XIII Paris’ district town hall as part of an inauguration of the newly named David Bowie street, on the British rock music and pop icon David Bowie 77th birthday, in the 13th district of Paris, 10 January 2024. Rue David Bowie is the first street in the world honouring David Bowie. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A street sign on a newly named David Bowie street, inaugurated on the British rock music and pop icon David Bowie 77th birthday, in the 13th district of Paris, 10 January 2024. Rue David Bowie is the first street in the world honouring David Bowie. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A man walks past a mural in the Trastevere district of Rome, Italy, 10 January 2024. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
A flag-raising ceremony is held at the Ministry of Public Security in Beijing, China, 10 January 2024. China marked its fourth national police day on the day. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / YIN GANG
Bosnian Serb police troops march in a parade to mark the 32nd anniversary of the ‘Day of Republika Srpska’, in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 09 January 2024. The self-proclaimed constitutional assembly of Bosnia’s ethnic Serbs, passed on 09 January 1992 the declaration proclaiming the Republic of Serbs (Republika Srpska) within Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the intention of seceding from Bosnia and merging with neighboring Serbia. Only a few months later the war broke in Bosnia and Herzegovina claiming more than 100,000 lives and displacing more than two million people. The 1992-1995 war between ethnic Bosniaks (Muslims), Serbs and Croats ended in 1995 by the Dayton Peace Agreement. The part of the peace solution was the administrative division of the Balkan country into two ethnic entities; the (Bosniak-Croat) Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Srpska Republic. Due to numerous atrocities that the Bosnian Serb troops committed against Bosniaks and Croats during the 1992-95 war, including the 1995 genocide in the country’s eastern enclave of Srebrenica, Bosniaks have been strongly opposing the public celebration of the 09 January. In 2015 the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina declared the Day of Republika Srpska unconstitutional; however, the binding decision had never prevented Bosnian Serb authorities from celebrating it. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR
Bangladesh Awami League leaders and members join in a rally to commemorate the historic homecoming of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 10 January 2024. On this day in 1972, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned to independent and sovereign Bangladesh after over nine and a half months of captivity in a Pakistan jail. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
French Police members of Unite SGP Police union light flares as they demonstrate in the streets asking for better working conditions ahead of the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France, 10 January 2024. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Police forces search for victims in the burned down Asaichi market following a powerful earthquake that hit the region, in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, 10 January 2024. According to the latest data released by the Ishikawa Prefecture Government, at least 206 people were killed and 100 persons are still missing following a magnitude 7.6 earthquake, which occurred on 01 January in central Japan. About 26,000 residents in Ishikawa Prefecture have evacuated to 390 makeshift evacuation centers. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
A handout photo made available by the Armed Forces of Ecuador shows the intervention in the Litoral Regional prison, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 08 January 2024 (issued 10 January 2024). The president of Ecuador issued a decree on 09 January declaring the existence of an internal armed conflict at the national level and ordering the military forces to act to dismantle twenty-two transnational organized crime groups that he has declared terrorist organizations and belligerent non-state actors. EPA-EFE/ECUADORIAN ARMED FORCES
Cast perform during a rehearsal of Orpheus & Eurydice at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia 10 January 2024. Opera Australia and Sydney Festival in association with Circa will present the Sydney Premiere of Opera Queensland’s critically acclaimed reimagining of Gluck’s Orpheus & Eurydice at the Sydney Opera House. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
Cast perform during a rehearsal of Orpheus & Eurydice at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia 10 January 2024. Opera Australia and Sydney Festival in association with Circa will present the Sydney Premiere of Opera Queensland’s critically acclaimed reimagining of Gluck’s Orpheus & Eurydice at the Sydney Opera House. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
The coffin of the late apartheid-era photojournalist Peter Magubane is seen during his memorial service in Johannesburg, South Africa, 10 January 2024. Magubane, who passed away in Johannesburg on January 01, was afforded a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category Two where President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy. The renowned photojournalist and freedom fighter garnered international praise for his pictures which captured the atrocities inflicted by the South African apartheid government. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Pope Francis, sitting on a wheelchair, greets the faithful during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall, Vatican City, 10 January 2024. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI
An Indian devotee has his eyes checked during checkups at Babughat transit camp as he heads towards Gangasagar Island ahead of Ganga Sagar annual fair in Kolkata, Eastern India 10 January 2024. Ganga Sagar Fair is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims during Makar Sankranti at Sagar Island to take a dip in sacred waters of Ganga River before it merges in the Bay of Bengal. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Models wearing ‘Korat Cat Pants’ pose for photos after a press conference to launch the cat-patterned trousers, in Bangkok, Thailand, 10 January 2024. The ‘Korat Cat Pants’, a project aiming to promote Thai cultural products, were launched within the game ‘Free Fire’ and will gradually launch overseas by 2024. The idea for the cat-patterned trousers comes from the Nakhon Ratchasima province, commonly known as Korat, which introduced ‘cat’ pants in late 2023 following the market success of the popular ‘elephant’ print trousers. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
A general view shows flood water at a park in the flood-hit village of Wraysbury, south-west of London, Britain, 10 January 2024. Flood warnings remain in place following last week’s Storm Henk, which has led to mass flooding and travel disruptions in parts of South England and the Midlands. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL. DM
