Catholic devotees mark feast day of Black Nazarene, and more from around the world

Catholics participate in the procession marking the feast day of the Black Nazarene at the old district of Quiapo in Manila, Philippines, 09 January 2024. The Black Nazarene feast day honoring Jesus Christ is one of the first major celebrations for Catholics at the start of every year, and is highlighted by a whole day procession of barefoot devotees. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Rescuers carry an injured Catholic devotee during the procession marking the feast day of the Black Nazarene at the old district of Quiapo in Manila, Philippines, 09 January 2024. The Black Nazarene feast day honoring Jesus Christ is one of the first major celebrations for Catholics at the start of every year, and is highlighted by a whole day procession of barefoot devotees. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Filipino devotees sleep on bleachers as they wait for the beginning of the procession of the Black Nazarene, during the Feast of the Black Nazarene on January 09, 2024 in Manila, Philippines. The traditional day-long procession of the Feast of the Black Nazarene resumed on January 9, after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 precautions. Millions of barefoot devotees participated in the march to see and touch the Black Nazarene, a dark wood sculpture of Jesus brought to the Philippines from Spain in 1606 and considered miraculous by Filipino faithful. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
A visitor poses next to a sculpture of the exhibition ‘Almas Creativas’ (lit. creative souls), by artist Cesar Menchaca at the International Museum of the Baroque in Pueblo, Mexico, 07 January 2024 (issued 08 January 2024). The exhibition Almas Creativas presents a collection of sculptures depicting music, film, and sports celebrities decorated with Huichol indigenous art features and Swarovski crystals. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios
Visitors look at the work titled “Mass”, 2017 by Australian-born artist Ron Mueck at Triennale di Milano on January 09, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images)
Visitors look at the work titled “In Bed”, 2005 by Australian-born artist Ron Mueck at Triennale di Milano on January 09, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images)
Asylum seekers sleep outside the entrance to the ‘Passage 44’ building in Brussels, Belgium, 09 January 2024. Over 150 asylum seekers, who are still waiting for shelters, slept outside the building amid freezing conditions creeping in the Belgian capital. Belgium has been unable to provide reception for all asylum seekers on the day of their registration with the federal asylum agency Fedasil, resulting in many in need of assistance to sleep rough. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
Republican candidate for President and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley speaks at an Iowa town hall, moderated by Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, in the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, 08 January 2024. Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former President Donald Trump are crisscrossing the state in the final days before its first-in-the-nation caucus on 15 January. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
People protest calling for the immediate release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, outside the venue where the US secretary of state and Israeli president are meeting in Tel Aviv, Israel, 09 January 2024. Blinken’s official visit to Israel, his fourth since the 07 October Hamas attack, is part of his trip to the region. According to the Israeli army, 132 Israelis are still being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Relatives of Ahed Musa mourn during his funeral after he was killed in an Israeli army raid on Tulkarem refugee camp in the West Bank, 09 January 2024. Three Palestinians were killed and four wounded in the Israeli operation, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
(L-R) Aurora Nishevci, Emily Roberts and Abigail Morris of The Last Dinner Party perform at BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024 LIVE at BBC Maida Vale Studios on January 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
A pedestrian passes a sale sign on Oxford Street in London, Britain, 09 January 2024. Figures from the British Retail Consortium have shown that the UK has reported poor retail sales for December. Retail sales grew by 1.7 percent, down from 2.7 percent for November 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Ice covers a bench on the shore of Lake Balaton in Balatonfenyves, Hungary, 09 January 2024, as the temperature dropped to minus 6 degrees Celsius accompanied by strong winds in the region. EPA-EFE/GYORGY VARGA
Smoke rises from chimneys at sunrise during a freezing winter morning in Prague, Czech Republic, 09 January 2024. Freezing temperatures will continue in the next few days in all parts of Czech Republic as high pressure from north-western Europe temporarily extends into Central Europe, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMI) said. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Turbo Bank Wind Farm is seen behind an iron figure, part of ‘Another Place’ installation by British artist Antony Gormley in Crosby, Britain, 09 January 2024. The Copernicus Climate Change Service, run by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), has confirmed that 2023 was the warmest year on record, with daily global averages briefly exceeding 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels and easily surpassing 2016, which was the previous hottest year. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN. DM
