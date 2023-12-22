I have a picture for you! 16 – 22 December 2023

Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.
Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.
NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture’s not published, please keep sending them in!
First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.
Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.
Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.
-
-
Sun and Simonstown smoke. Photographer: Roger Alan Lee
-
-
It’s summer time. Brenton on Sea at sunset. Photographer: Derrick P Coetzer
-
-
A tall story in the golden light of the Serengeti, at Singita Grumeti. Photographer: Ross Couper
-
-
Red moon sunset. Photographer: Lynita Crofford
-
-
The mountains above Simonstown smoldering after the fire of 19 December 2023. Photographer: David Seligman
-
-
Cotswold after the rain. Photographer: Colin Brown
-
-
Sunrise in the Bay. Photographer: Joy Williams
-
-
Post-rain skies over Sandton. Photographer: Clare Appleyard (IG: @clareappleyard)
-
-
Summer fishing. Photographer: Tony Timm
-
-
Smouldering Sunsets over the Escarpment, Didima camp. Photographer: Kay Walsh
-
-
Oxford Parks in Winter. Photographer: Fathima Dada
-
-
Botswana fields after the rain. Photographer: Annette Celliers
-
-
I’d rather be cycling than be stuck in the traffic fleeing the city. Photographer: Jaco Steyn
-
-
Silent moment of serenity… a voyeur to nature’s beauty. Photographer: Ariella Kuper
-
-
Heroes at work. Photographer: Chris Heymans
-
-
Sunset inside a band of smoke in Camps Bay coming from the fire in Simon’s Town. Photographer: Chris von Ulmenstein
-
-
Unusual resurface. Fire above Simonstown. Photographer: Ian Miller
-
-
“We are rainbows, me and you. Every color, every hue.” – Miley Cyrus. Photographer: Christopher Phillips
-
-
The fires in Simon’s Town result in hazy skies and beautiful sunsets, ironically. Photographer: Caroline Rowbottom (IG: @caroline_rowbottom)
-
-
Morning at Phoenix Lake, Marin County, California. Photographer: Isabelle Franzen
-
-
Christmas lights on Pulteney Bridge in Bath, UK. Photographer: Michael Whitcroft
-
-
Fire Tree. Photographer: Ian Miller
-
-
Sunset in the Hemel en Aarde valley. Photographer: Pierre Nortje
-
-
Cloud shadows early morning. Photographer: Jenni Bessesen