Smuggled orangutans returned to their home country, and more from around the world

A seven-year-old female orangutan named Shizuka is fed by the Ambassador of Indonesia to Thailand during the repatriation ceremony of confiscated smuggled orangutans from Thailand to Indonesia, at the cargo area of Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 21 December 2023. Thailand returned three orangutans that were rescued after being smuggled from Indonesia as part of the country’s wildlife trafficking combat initiative under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wildlife Fauna and Flora (CITES) as well as aimed to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
The two Royal Bengal tiger cubs born at the Delhi Zoo in May walks near their mother (C) after they were released into the animal enclosure for public viewing at the Delhi Zoo in New Delhi, India, 21 December 2023. According to Delhi Zoo director Akanksha Mahajan, the cubs are kept under the surveillance and care of the veterinary staff for at least six months before they can be released in the animal enclosure with other adults. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
Signs offering help for flood victims can be seen at Machans Beach, in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 21 December 2023. Ex-tropical cyclone Jasper is still having an impact on far north Queensland eight days after hitting the coast and may intensify again on Christmas Day. EPA-EFE/BRIAN CASSEY
A couple kisses while several people climb on a fence and shout slogans during a demonstration against the economic measures announced by President Javier Milei, in front of the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 20 December 2023. Milei announced a plan that contemplates the reform of more than 300 regulations to lay ‘the foundations for the reconstruction of the Argentine economy.’ The announcement of the Government’s shock plan occurred on the same day that some 3,000 people called by social and left-wing organizations took to the streets of the Argentine capital to show their rejection of the policy of the ultra-liberal president. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
Afghan policemen attend their graduation ceremony in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 21 December 2023. 550 policemen have successfully concluded a rigorous two-month professional training program in Kandahar, Zabul, and Uruzgan. Moulvi Noor Jalal Jalali, the Deputy Director of the Ministry of Interior, emphasized the notable progress in police training nationwide over the past two years. The comprehensive training covered crucial areas including law enforcement, human rights, crime detection, weapon usage, public order, and religious affairs. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Pakistani students march during a protest against forced disappearances in Quetta, Pakistan, 21 December 2023. Rights groups and family members have been protesting against the enforced disappearances of civilians allegedly detained unlawfully by security agencies without a trace over the years. According to a 2022 Amnesty International report, Pakistan has not acceded to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, which means that enforced disappearances are not criminalized in the country. EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMAD
A migrant carries a child on the shoulders to cross the Rio Bravo in an attempt to cross into the United States in Ciudad Juarez Chihuahua, Mexico, on 19 December 2023, (Issued on 20 December 2023). Texas’ new anti-migrant law is causing fear among the growing number of migrants stranded in Ciudad Juarez, on Mexico’s northern border, where undocumented migrants fear it will make it even more difficult for them to cross into the United States. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres
A general view of the city of Sarajevo shrouded in fog and smog, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 21 December 2023. Sarajevo, on 21 December, recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 312, which is labeled as ‘Hazardous’, making the capital the second most polluted city in the world. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR
Fans of VfL Bochum are seen burning flares during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfL Bochum 1848 at BayArena on December 20, 2023 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)
Visitors enjoy viewing illumination show at Yomiuriland amusement park in Tokyo, Japan, 21 December 2023. The illumination, designed by Japanese lighting designer Motoko Ishii, started on 19 October 2023 though April 2024. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
A Manneken Pis procession moves from the Grand-Place to the Manneken-Pis monument as part of a tribute organised to mark the 38th anniversary of ‘Restos du Coeur’ French charity on the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, 21 December 2023. The French charity which distributes food packages and hot meals said it distributed 1,302,217 meals between January and October 2023, an increase of more than 20 percent compared to 2022. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
Dutch government officials attend a sit-in at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague, The Netherlands, 21 December 2023. The activists are dissatisfied with the attitude of the outgoing cabinet regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL
Residents search the rubble of a building hit by an Israeli airstrike in the west of Rafah, southern Gaza, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Israeli President Isaac Herzog said his country is prepared to agree to a second humanitarian pause in fighting in exchange for the return of more hostages held by Hamas. Photographer: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Lava from volcanic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula near Grindavik,, Iceland, on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. An eruption has been expected since late October, though the area experienced several weeks of relative calm before lava began flowing at 10:17 p.m. local time on Monday. Photographer: Heida Helgadottir/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Carnival Celebration cruise ship docked at the cruise terminal at PortMiami in Miami, Florida, US, on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. Carnival Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on December 21. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov (C), attends a ceremony to lay flowers at the former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s grave on the Red Square next to the Kremlin Wall in Moscow, Russia, 21 December 2023. Russian communists are marking the 144th anniversary of Joseph Stalin’s birthday. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Ruben Dias of Manchester City attends a training session in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 21 December 2023. Manchester City will face Fluminense in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final on 22 December 2023. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER. DM
