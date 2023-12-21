Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Icelandic volcano appears to have died down, scientists say

Icelandic volcano appears to have died down, scientists say
epa11036649 A handout picture provided by Iceland Civil Defense shows a volcanic eruption north of Grindavik, Iceland, 18 December 2023. The Icelandic Meteorological and Seismological Office (MET) reported late 18 December that a volcano erupted about 4 kilometers northeast of the town of Grindavik. An evacuation order for the population of Grindavik was issued early this year on 10 November 2023 following seismic activity and indications of considerable magma movement in the area. EPA-EFE/Iceland Civil Defense (almannavarnadeild) / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
By Reuters
21 Dec 2023
0

REYKJAVIK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Lava flows from a volcano that erupted this week in Iceland have eased further, and no volcanic activity is now visible, scientists said after flying over the area early on Thursday.

By Marco Trujillo and Marko Djurica

After weeks of raised seismic activity on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland, the eruption spewed lava and smoke more than 100 metres (330 feet) into the air on Monday.

The intensity of lava flows has steadily decreased since Monday, easing worries of a repeat of the international travel chaos caused by ash from another volcanic eruption on the island in 2010.

The Icelandic Metrological Office said in a statement on Thursday that lava flows seemed to have diminished overnight, but that it was too early to declare the eruption over.

“Scientists flying over the volcanic areas confirm that no volcanic activity is visible, and it appears to have extinguished in the craters, but glow is still visible in the lava field,” it said.

“The eruption is reduced compared to the beginning, and it’s just slowly dying down,” Armann Hoskuldsson, Research professor at the Institute of Earth Sciences at the University of Iceland told Reuters. “It will last for a few days more and then it’s finished.”

Monday’s eruption opened a four km fissure about three km north of the fishing town of Grindavik.

The nearly 4,000 inhabitants of Grindavik, who were evacuated in early November, will be allowed back into the town briefly on Thursday, authorities said.

(Reporting by Marco Trujillo and Marko Djurica; Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Johannes Birkebaek in Copenhagen, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Zuma’s new political party trick and the head-scratching horseplay of Men Saying Things
South Africa

Zuma’s new political party trick and the head-scratching horseplay of Men Saying Things
Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
Business Maverick

Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
Turning the tide? ‘We’ve lost just one rhino in 350 days’ — Sabi Sand
Maverick News

Turning the tide? ‘We’ve lost just one rhino in 350 days’ — Sabi Sand
Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Maverick News

Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Two Cape Town cops in the dock for letting taxi boss use police van
Maverick News

Two Cape Town cops in the dock for letting taxi boss use police van

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trump barred from Colorado ballot for role in attack on US Capitol
Newsdeck

Trump barred from Colorado ballot for role in attack on US Capitol
Russian court fines Google $50.8 mln over 'fake' information on Ukraine war
Newsdeck

Russian court fines Google $50.8 mln over 'fake' information on Ukraine war
Tougher French immigration bill passes, Macron's parliament majority wobbles
Newsdeck

Tougher French immigration bill passes, Macron's parliament majority wobbles
I have a picture for you! 9 - 15 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 – 15 December 2023
UN vote on Gaza delayed another day amid talks to avoid US veto
Newsdeck

UN vote on Gaza delayed another day amid talks to avoid US veto

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options