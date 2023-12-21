Icelandic volcano appears to have died down, scientists say

epa11036649 A handout picture provided by Iceland Civil Defense shows a volcanic eruption north of Grindavik, Iceland, 18 December 2023. The Icelandic Meteorological and Seismological Office (MET) reported late 18 December that a volcano erupted about 4 kilometers northeast of the town of Grindavik. An evacuation order for the population of Grindavik was issued early this year on 10 November 2023 following seismic activity and indications of considerable magma movement in the area. EPA-EFE/Iceland Civil Defense (almannavarnadeild) / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

By Marco Trujillo and Marko Djurica

After weeks of raised seismic activity on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland, the eruption spewed lava and smoke more than 100 metres (330 feet) into the air on Monday.

The intensity of lava flows has steadily decreased since Monday, easing worries of a repeat of the international travel chaos caused by ash from another volcanic eruption on the island in 2010.

The Icelandic Metrological Office said in a statement on Thursday that lava flows seemed to have diminished overnight, but that it was too early to declare the eruption over.

“Scientists flying over the volcanic areas confirm that no volcanic activity is visible, and it appears to have extinguished in the craters, but glow is still visible in the lava field,” it said.

“The eruption is reduced compared to the beginning, and it’s just slowly dying down,” Armann Hoskuldsson, Research professor at the Institute of Earth Sciences at the University of Iceland told Reuters. “It will last for a few days more and then it’s finished.”

Monday’s eruption opened a four km fissure about three km north of the fishing town of Grindavik.

The nearly 4,000 inhabitants of Grindavik, who were evacuated in early November, will be allowed back into the town briefly on Thursday, authorities said.

(Reporting by Marco Trujillo and Marko Djurica; Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Johannes Birkebaek in Copenhagen, Editing by Timothy Heritage)