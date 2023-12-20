The planet’s ‘most polluted city’, and more from around the world

A woman wearing face mask walks on a street of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 19 December 2023. Sarajevo on 19 December recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 272, which is labeled as ‘Very Unhealthy’, making the capital the most polluted city in the world. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR
The surroundings of the city of Sarajevo shrouded in fog and smog, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 19 December 2023. Sarajevo on 19 December recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 272, which is labeled as ‘Very Unhealthy’, making the capital the most polluted city in the world. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR
A team of scientists works on the ridge of a volcanic fissure as lava spews during a volcanic eruption, near the town of Grindavik, in the Reykjanes peninsula, southwestern Iceland, 19 December 2023. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) announced the start of a volcanic fissure eruption near the Sundhnuka crater, north-east of Grindavik, on the night of 18 December, following weeks of intense earthquake activity in the area. The power and seismic activity of the eruption have decreased over time, IMO reported on 19 December, adding that since the eruption began, about 320 earthquakes have been recorded. EPA-EFE/ANTON BRINK
An aerial view taken with a drone shows lava and smoke spewing from a volcanic fissure during an eruption, near the town of Grindavik, in the Reykjanes peninsula, southwestern Iceland, 19 December 2023. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) announced the start of a volcanic fissure eruption near the Sundhnuka crater, north-east of Grindavik, on the night of 18 December, following weeks of intense earthquake activity in the area. The power and seismic activity of the eruption have decreased over time, IMO reported on 19 December, adding that since the eruption began, about 320 earthquakes have been recorded. EPA-EFE/ANTON BRINK
A firefighter works at the site of a damaged building following shelling in Donetsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 19 December 2023. Six people were injured in Donetsk as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the mayor of the city Alexey Kulemzin said on 19 December. On 24 February 2022, Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a ‘Special Military Operation’, starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/VALERY MELNIKOV
Laborers work at an under-construction building in Mumbai, India, 19 December 2023. Mumbai is facing severe air pollution due to ongoing construction work, including Metro projects, building construction, bridges, road maintenance, as well as vehicular traffic and with climate change. Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 154, which lies in the ‘poor’ category, already considered ‘unhealthy’ for sensitive groups, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
A man dressed in Santa Claus costume waves to a girl out of the window as he visits Germans Trias Hospital in Badalona, Barcelona, Spain, 19 December 2023. Santa Claus arrived the hospital using a zipline. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia
Members of Pakistan’s Christian minority dressed as Santa Clauses take part in a pre-Christmas rally ahead of Christmas on a road in Peshawar, Pakistan, 20 December 2023. Around the world, billions of people annually celebrate Christmas on 25 December to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
Participants display their custom float along the UP Academic Oval during the University of the Philippines Lantern Parade in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 20 December 2023. The annual pre-Christmas parade showcases creative lanterns from the collaboration of university students, employees and communities around the campus to mark the Christmas holiday season. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Bangladeshi firefighters try to extinguish fire on public bus after an unidentified persons set it on fire, during a nationwide dawn-to-dusk strike, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 19 December 2023. Bangladesh main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), along with allied parties, called for nationwide dawn to dusk strike to put pressure on Awami League (AL) ruling party’s government to resign ahead of the country’s January 2024 general election. Earlier in the day, at least four passengers were killed and three of Mohanganj Express train compartments were burnt near the Tejgaon Railway Station Dhaka. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
A person wearing a dress for bridal photoshoot walks along the Thames Embankment in Westminster, with the Houses of Parliament in the background, during a rainy day in London, Britain, 19 December 2023. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
An image made with a drone shows the festive lighting of the 100-meter-high pylons, symbolizing Christmas trees, on the Megyeri Bridge in Budapest, Hungary, 18 December 2023. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Mathe HUNGARY OUT
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds a shark during a special seasonal feeding performance to celebrate Christmas at Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 December 2023. The Santa diver is part of the aquarium program to attract tourists and celebrate the upcoming Christmas season in Thailand. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A saleswoman decorates a mannequin with a Santa Claus costume at a market in central Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 20 December 2023. Around the world, billions of people annually celebrate Christmas on 25 December to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA
People look at light sculptures during the 2023 Seoul Lantern Festival at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, 20 December 2023. The nighttime light festival which started in 2009 is celebrating its 15th edition in 2023 and runs until 21 January 2024 in Gwanghwamun Square. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Retired Ukrainian Fedir Popovych, 79, produces trench candles at a workshop in Zaporizhia, southeastern Ukraine, 19 December 2023, amid the Russian invasion. On 23 February 2022, Fedir left his native village near Polohy, in the Zaporizhia region, before it was cocupied by Russian forces. In the spring of 2022, he joined the volunteer organization ‘Palianytsia’ and has since been working to meet the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. During the warm season, he produces camouflage nets, and in the winter, he is responsible for producing trench candles — empty cans stuffed with a mixture of wood shavings or cardboard sheets and filled with hot paraffin or wax. He produces approximately 500 candles per day, working 5 to 6 hours. The volunteers then deliver the finished candles to frontline positions near Zaporizhia. Fedir’s main goal is to achieve ‘victory’ and return to his home village as soon as possible. EPA-EFE/KATERYNA KLOCHKO
Choristers take part in a photocall at St Paul’s Cathedral on December 20, 2023 in London, England. The Choristers of St Paul’s have a vibrant programme of Advent and Christmas services, performing seasonal favourites like “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and “Once In Royal David’s city”. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Children and supporters of Islamic political party Jamat-e-Islami (JI) hold mock bodies symbolizing dead Palestinian children during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Peshawar, Pakistan, 20 December 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
Relatives of Palestinians from the Nassar family, who died during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip, mourn next to their wrapped bodies, outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 20 December 2023. Israeli forces resumed military strikes on Gaza after a week-long truce expired on 01 December. More than 18,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD. DM
