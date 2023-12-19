Dancing to the beat of the night at the Voorsmakie event on Saturday, 16 December at Cape Town’s Kenilworth racecourse. (Photo: Supplied)

The traditional Voorsmaakie event, held annually on 16 December, Reconciliation Day, as a preview of what to expect from Klopse troupes during the Cape Town Street Parade on Tweede Nuwe Jaar, has long been a source of contention among Klopse associations over who calls the shots.

The dispute over the two events dates back to 2017 when the City of Cape Town severed ties with the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA) due to its then chairperson Richard Stemmet’s alleged involvement in drugs and criminal activities. At that time, the CTMCA had presented the events for more than 19 years.

In the latest row, the Tweede Nuwejaar Working Committee (TNWC) has reacted angrily to the Voorsmaakie event, which was hosted by the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) in collaboration with Hollywoodbets on Saturday, 16 December at Kenilworth Racecourse.

More than 20,000 supporters packed the venue, forcing the KKKA to issue a warning to those still on their way to turn around.

This is the second year that the KKKA hosted the Voorsmaakie at Kenilworth with Hollywoodbets. This comes after a three-year R3.5-million deal with Hollywoodbets as the new title sponsor of the Cape Town Street Parade, now known as the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade.

In January this year, Sedick Soeker, the chairperson of the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA), objected to the renaming of the street parade, saying it was unconstitutional and the CTMCA had not been consulted.

Now 11 months later, under the banner of the TNWC, Soeker said on Saturday, 16 December, they had firmly distanced themselves from the Voorsmaakie event.

‘Dishonours our heritage’

Soeker said: “What concerns us deeply is the fact that this event is being financially supported by Hollywoodbets, a gambling entity whose current dominance in the minstrel fraternity dishonours our heritage and undermines the struggles against oppression, colonialism, imperialism, slavery and the dark era of apartheid.

“We, the Tweede Nuwejaar Working Committee, hold ourselves accountable to the sacred duty of preserving our community’s values and traditions.”

He said the TNWC was unequivocally opposed to the exploitation of communities, particularly children, by exposing them to gambling, alcohol and other vices.

“When we celebrate our rich cultural heritage and tradition at racecourses, we must acknowledge the unintended consequences of associating cultural events with environments that exacerbate social issues within communities, thereby normalising gambling and harmful behaviour.

“Our unwavering commitment lies in upholding the noble values of our heritage while forging a future free from the chains of oppression and exploitation.”

KKKA wants to avoid ‘perception of infighting’

The KKKA board of directors on Monday, 18 December issued a statement stating that the KKKA was the official organiser of the annual minstrel events.

“We have always avoided commenting on the direct attacks on the integrity of our association and its directors and members — this is so to change the broader public perception of constant infighting in our fraternity,” the statement reads.

The KKKA pointed out that for 19 years the CTMCA had, with assistance from the City of Cape Town, hosted the Voorsmakie and Tweede Nuwejaar events. However, those ties were severed in 2017 after a judgment in a case between the city and CTMCA in the Western Cape High Court.

The city had told the CTMCA it would no longer fund it as its chairperson, Stemmet, was allegedly involved in drug and criminal activity and police had seized his assets.

The KKKA also pointed out that the CTMCA had, in 2014, received a R13-million Lottery grant to establish a Carnival Heritage Museum intended to celebrate the colourful history of Cape Town’s minstrels; the museum still does not exist.

The KKKA’s board of directors said the Tweede Nuwe Jaar street parade they inherited in 2017 was bankrupt, had limited appeal, and lacked credibility with stakeholders.

Muneeb Gambeno, the KKKA’s director, told Daily Maverick the KKKA was committed to growing the carnival. DM