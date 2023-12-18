Maverick Life

South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg

South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg
Contestants wait backstage during South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. The pageant aims to decrease the stigma associated with albinism and help those with the rare genetic disorder. Albinism, a congenital disorder in which people lack color pigmentation in their skin, hair and eyes, affects about one in every 20,000 people worldwide and is most common in sub-Saharan Africa. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
By Maverick Life Editors
18 Dec 2023
On 16 December 2023, contestants performed at the Victory Theater in Johannesburg, for the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant. Themed #WeAreHere, the pageant aims 'to decrease the stigma associated with albinism and help those with the rare genetic disorder'.

Contestants prepare backstage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. The pageant aims to decrease the stigma associated with albinism and help those with the rare genetic disorder. Albinism, a congenital disorder in which people lack color pigmentation in their skin, hair and eyes, affects about one in every 20,000 people worldwide and is most common in sub-Saharan Africa. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Bohlale Mmola, (19), prepares himself backstage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Contestants wait backstage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Gomolemo Mafatle, (21), waits backstage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A contestant waits backstage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Contestants hold hands before performing on stage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Contestants wait backstage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Contestants perform on stage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Contestants perform on stage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Gomolemo Mafatle, (21), introduces herself to the audience during South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Contestants perform on stage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK DM

Payment options