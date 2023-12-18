Contestants prepare backstage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. The pageant aims to decrease the stigma associated with albinism and help those with the rare genetic disorder. Albinism, a congenital disorder in which people lack color pigmentation in their skin, hair and eyes, affects about one in every 20,000 people worldwide and is most common in sub-Saharan Africa. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Bohlale Mmola, (19), prepares himself backstage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Contestants wait backstage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Gomolemo Mafatle, (21), waits backstage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A contestant waits backstage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Contestants hold hands before performing on stage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Contestants wait backstage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Contestants perform on stage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Contestants perform on stage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Gomolemo Mafatle, (21), introduces herself to the audience during South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Contestants perform on stage during the South Africa Mr and Mrs Albinism Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK DM
