Mexican clowns join annual pilgrimage to the Virgin of Guadalupe, and more from around the world

Like every year, this 13 December, a pilgrimage full of colors and fun arrived at the Basilica, where dozens of clowns from different parts of Mexico celebrated and thanked the Virgin of Guadalupe. EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel
A clown carrying an image portraying the Virgin of Guadalupe participates in the XXXI annual pilgrimage to the Basilica of Guadalupe, in Mexico City, Mexico 13 December 2023. EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel
A clown bows to an image of the Virgin Mary, while participating in the XXXI annual pilgrimage to the Basilica of Guadalupe, in Mexico City, Mexico 13 December 2023. Like every year, this 13 December, a pilgrimage full of colors and fun arrived at the Basilica, where dozens of clowns from different parts of Mexico celebrated and thanked the Virgin of Guadalupe. EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel
Risa Tanaka, a feeding diver with four years of experience, wears a Santa Claus costume while practicing in preparation for a Christmas special feeding performance at the Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan, 14 December 2023. The aquarium once prepared a different seasonal aquarium performance at the penguin tank but bird flu forced the cancellation of the performance and the return of their traditional ‘Santa Diver’ feeding performance. The special Christmas performance will occur from 22 to 25 December 2023. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
A Kashmiri man takes pictures of parts frozen water on a stream in the Drang area of Tangmarg, north of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 14 December 2023. Cold wave has gripped Kashmir over the past two weeks and Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season, plunging to a bone-chilling minus 5.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday and leading to the partially freezing of water bodies. The local Meteorological forecast suggests that the ongoing cold wave will continue, with nighttime temperatures anticipated to drop even more and foggy conditions persisting until 22 December. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Eleven-year-old Cairns resident Jaxon Andrews tends to a cyclone battered and drenched white cockatoo in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, 14 December 2023. Cyclone Jasper has weakened to a tropical low but brought heavy rain and damaging winds, prompting rescue operations for people in far north Queensland. EPA-EFE/BRIAN CASSEY
A pedestrian walks past a homeless person in London, Britain, 14 December 2023. According to new data from housing charity ‘Shelter’, some 167,000 people, including 82,000 children, are expected to spend Christmas without a home across London. The new data has highlighted an eleven percent increase in homelessness in the capital over the last year. It also showed that one in every 53 people in London are homeless. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
People take part in a rally near the city administration in Kyiv, Ukraine, 14 December 2023. The protesters are demanding to increase spending on defense from the local budget. EPA-EFE/Oleg Petrasyuk
School children from Palestinian refugee camps carry placards during a protest called by kindergartens in the Beirut camps in solidarity with Gaza children outside of the European Union Delegation to Lebanon office in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 14 December 2023. More than 18,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
A couple poses for pictures amid snow on a street in Beijing, China, 14 December 2023. Beijing Meteorological Observatory has issued a Cold Wave alert for 15 and 16 December. EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES
A vendor displays oranges for sale at a wholesale market in Sana’a, Yemen, 14 December 2023. Yemens orange production has reached more than 120 thousand tons, according to the recent data by the agricultural authority. The orange fruit floods markets across Yemen due to bumper crops in the winter season. Oranges are rich in vitamin C, which may reduce common cold. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Julian Clary bows at the curtain call during the press night performance of “Peter Pan” at The London Palladium on December 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Sama Kai/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Julian Clary (L) and Jennifer Saunders bow at the curtain call during the press night performance of “Peter Pan” at The London Palladium on December 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Sama Kai/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Laurie Lynn Stark (L) and Cher attend the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Sheryl Goddard (L) and Alice Cooper attend the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Lenny Kravitz attends the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Oprah Winfrey attends a screening event for The Color Purple at National Museum Of African American History & Culture on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images). DM
