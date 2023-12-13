Over the past few years, the fast-evolving work culture has brought us from the conventional cubicle to the hybrid working format where we often shuffle from the traditional office to the home office and back, and everywhere in between. It’s a lifestyle requiring fewer devices and greater convenience – it requires an all-in-one laptop.

Enter the new HUAWEI MateBook D 16, designed to be the most personalised office companion for the working professional. With HUAWEI’s new vision for the “Mobile Office”, the company has optimised the laptop to become an all-in-one companion, not just a laptop. From its lightweight portability to smart features, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 has been created to pre-empt a user’s every need.

Do More with Less: Lightweight and Slim Laptop Packed Full of Power

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 packs as much power as possible into a slim, lightweight device – giving users the performance and portability to work on tasks anywhere and on the go. Its lightest version weighs only 1.68kg and measures as thin as 17mm.

The new device inherits the MateBook family’s HUAWEI FullView Display design, with a 4.6mm ultra-narrow bezel, resulting in a high screen-to-body ratio of 90%. These thinner bezels and the higher screen-to-body ratio house a bigger display in its compact body, benefitting creative professionals who need an expanded view to create content or edit media.

Running on a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H Processor, with Iris® Xe Graphics, a TDP of up to 40W, dual channel RAM and a high-speed solid-state drive, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 effortlessly handles heavy multitasking such as data analysis, code compilation, opening multiple webpages, tables, or slides.

Rich and User-Friendly Interfaces: Numeric Keypad and 1.5mm Long Key Travel Keyboard

Style doesn’t compromise functionality, and the laptop keyboard boasts an individual numeric keypad. Compared with a keyboard with composite numeric keys that sit on the top, a separate numeric keypad allows users to move between numeric keys less for higher efficiency. This makes it ideal for users who interact with number-heavy applications, such as Excel or Python and want the convenience of a conventional desktop keyboard.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16’s keyboard also uses a naturally responsive design, offering 1.5mm long key travel and is coupled with a numeric keypad with physical shortcut keys, making it more comfortable to the touch with richer functionality. The ergonomic keyboard experience doesn’t strain your wrists and fingers, providing optimal comfort for users who need to spend hours typing up page after page of documents and reports.

Smart Conferencing Tools: FollowCam, Personal Voice Enhancement and More

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 can more than keep up with on-the-go online meeting demand with smart conferencing tools such as AI background, FollowCam and Sight Correction. AI Background intelligently detects a user’s background. It creates a private and distraction-free backdrop for users to host meetings. At the same time, FollowCam fixes the presenter in focus and keeps them centrally focused at all times, improving participant engagement and conference quality. Business recruiters or journalists who need to hold online interviews can also use Sight Correction, which intelligently corrects your line-of-sight and improves interactions by preserving eye contact between the interviewer and interviewee over the camera.

Users can build a meeting space anytime, anywhere with features such as AI Sound and AI Camera, which add privacy protection and noise cancellation, making online meetings flow smoothly without distractions. It’s also ideal for parents working from home offices who worry about the noise levels from their children affecting work meetings.

Super Device and Super Battery Life: Set up your Mobile Office Anywhere and On the Go

A staple in many recent Huawei products, Super Device delivers a hassle-free way to pair your laptop with other devices by simply dragging and dropping icons. It instantly turns your smartphone into an external storage system or tablet into an extra monitor space, negating the need for additional storage devices or USB extensions to manage the transfer of files.

Some working professionals also have unpredictable work schedules, which may inevitably lead to them working long hours or working on the fly while outside the office, causing anxiety around battery stamina and percentage. This has been resolved with up to 70 Wh of battery life on the HUAWEI MateBook D 16. With more extensive power reserves, users working on the go will no longer have to break a sweat about a depleting battery.

If you need a lightweight, powerful device with an incredible display, look out for the HUAWEI MateBook D 16, which will be available at retailers including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, Incredible Connection, HUAWEI Experience Stores and on the HUAWEI Online Store from 15 January 2024. If you pre-order the HUAWEI Matebook D 16, pay your R500 deposit and you will receive a discount of up to R3000 off your purchase price.

For more details and deals check out the https://consumer.huawei.com/za/laptops/matebook-d-16-2024/buy/