New York apartment building partially collapses, and more from around the world

Workers monitor and begin cleaning up the aftermath of the seven-story apartment building at 1915 Billingsley Terrace after it partially collapsed in the Bronx borough of New York, New York, USA, 12 December 2023. According to Fire Commissioner of the City of New York, Laura Kavanagh, no one was severely injured. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
The Vezere river has burst its banks causing flooding, particularly in the town of Montignac-Lascaux, southwest of France, 13 December 2023. This commune which is home to the Lascaux cave, one of the most important decorated caves of the Upper Paleolithic by the number and aesthetic quality of its paintings and engravings, has raised the water level of the Vezere to 5.12 m compared to less 2 m normally. EPA-EFE/Caroline Blumberg
Snow covers Jiankou Great Wall on December 13, 2023 in Beijing, China. Juyongguan Great Wall is theimportant section of China’s 10-thousand-li Great Wall, It used to be oneof the Eight Famous Scenic Spots in Beijing in Qing dynasty. Strategicallylocated and difficult to access, Juyongguan Great Wall was named “the mostmagnificent pass in the world” in ancient times. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their rescue operation skills as part of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, 13 December 2023. The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day to commemorate the Indian Navy attack on Karachi harbor during the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Members of the Buttabean health and wellness charity hold placards calling for the protection of Maori tamariki (children) from smoking harm during a protest outside Auckland Hospital on December 13, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Lynn Grieveson/Getty Images)
A woman holds a placard reading “Make Cancer Great Again’, with a photoshopped image of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon smoking a cigarette and backed by his coalition partners Winston Peters and David Seymour during a protest outside Auckland Hospital on December 13, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. The newly-elected coalition government plans to repeal the country’s tough anti-smoking ‘Smokefree’ legislation. (Photo by Lynn Grieveson/Getty Images)
Member of Parliament Grzegorz Braun (C), of the far-right Confederation party, stands after extinguishing the Hanukkah candles with a fire extinguisher at the Polish parliament building in Warsaw, Poland, 12 December 2023. The Hanukkah menorah was lit to mark the start of the Jewish Hanukkah holiday and symbolize the victory of light over darkness. EPA-EFE/MARCIN OBARA
Journalists protest in support of Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in front of the Egypt Journalists Syndicate, on December 13, 2023 in Cairo, Egypt. The Journalists Syndicate is expressing solidarity with Gaza, they reject the displacement of Palestinians, and demand a ceasefire and the opening of the Rafah crossing to allow aid to cross into Gaza. (Photo by Sayed Hassan/Getty Images)
Afghan boys watch an acrobat practicing a circus performance in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, 13 December 2023. Some 50 children are receiving circus training twice a week under the supervision of teacher Zubair Sharif. The team, active for 10 years, is facing financial challenges after the collapse of support from Denmark. The children’s circus team in Mazar-e-Sharif is seeking assistance from organizations that support children to continue their training and activities. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
A vendor sells Santa cap and glass at a public square ahead of Christmas in Kolkata, India, 13 December 2023. Christmas Day is a Christian holiday observed generally on December 25 to commemorate the birth of Jesus. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A man carries a Santa Claus decoration that he bought in preparation of Christmas celebrations at the Tahtakale Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, 13 December 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
A view shows a crib scene as part of the 26th Nativity Scenes (Circuit des Creches) exhibition in the church of Luceram, southeastern France, 13 December 2023. The exhibition runs from 02 December 2023 to 07 January 2024, and exposes more than 450 nativity scenes in the streets of the village. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Patriarch Porfirije (L) Crown Prince of Yugoslavia Aleksandar Karadjordjevic (2nd R) and Princess Katarina Karadjordjevic (R) celebrate the mass during the celebration of the Slava on December 13, 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia. Slava is an annual family celebration of the patron saint. The Karadjordjevic family patron is St Andrew. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
‘Siberian Battalion’ members attend military training on a shooting range near Kyiv, Ukraine, 13 December 2023. The ‘Siberian Battalion’ military unit was formed as part of the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and contains Russian nationals, former military personnel, civil activists and volunteers who choose to fight against Russian troops in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Huge light sculptures of polar bears are installed as part of a seasonal decoration for the New Year and Christmas holidays in Moscow, Russia, 12 December 2023. More than 4.9 thousand light decorations have been set up in the centre of the capital and its outskirt districts, said Deputy Mayor Biryukov. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (2-L) and German Minister for Transport and Digital Affairs Volker Wissing (L) talk at the German parliament ‘Bundestag’ in Berlin, Germany, 13 December 2023. German Chancellor informed the parliamentarians in a government statement on the European Council on 14 and 15 December 2023, taking place in Brussels. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN. DM
