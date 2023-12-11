Tune in to award-winning journalist Redi Tlhabi interviewing a selection of guests, from leaders to policymakers and climate activists, as they unpack what COP28 means for South Africa and the continent.

In partnership with Investec Focus Radio, this podcast series brings you the latest developments on the ground from the UN climate summit in Dubai.

Episode 1: South Africa’s agenda

In this episode, hear from:

• António Guterres, UN Secretary General

• Barbara Creecy, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries & Environmental Affairs

• Dr Crispian Olver, Executive Director, SA Presidential Climate Commission

• Inger Andersen, Executive Director, UN Environment Programme

Episode 2: Business roundtable: SA’s energy crisis

In this episode, hear from:

• Shameela Soobramoney, CEO of the National Business Institute

• Marc Kahn, Investec Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer

• Dr Omar Farouk Obrahim, Secretary General African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation

Episode 3: Protest and youth led transition

In this episode, hear from:

• H.E Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Youth Climate Champion and Minister of State for Youth Affairs in UAE

• Ellyanne Wanjiku, Chlystun Githae, 13-year-old Climate Activist

• Kumi Naidoo, Human Rights and Climate Justice Activist

DM/BM