Residents advised to limit outdoor activities amidst city’s extreme air pollution, and more from around the world

Birds fly as smoke comes out from a cement factory in Karachi, Pakistan, 06 December 2023 Karachi is currently experiencing high levels of air pollution, prompting health experts to advise the public to limit outdoor activities and wear masks for protection. The air quality in the city has been described as “very unhealthy,” with particulate matter readings reaching 177 on the Air Quality Index. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
A dog scavenges in the trash surrounded by smoke from a cement factory in Karachi, Pakistan, 06 December 2023 Karachi is currently experiencing high levels of air pollution, prompting health experts to advise the public to limit outdoor activities and wear masks for protection. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Traffic on a polluted day in Karachi, Pakistan, 06 December 2023 Karachi is currently experiencing high levels of air pollution, prompting health experts to advise the public to limit outdoor activities and wear masks for protection. The air quality in the city has been described as “very unhealthy,” with particulate matter readings reaching 177 on the Air Quality Index. Jinnah Sindh Medical University’s Vice Chancellor has called for strict regulations to curb pollution levels. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
Insects are grown at the Enorm Biofactory, said to be Northern Europe’s largest insect factory, in Flemming, Denmark, during a preview visit for the media on 29 November 2023 (issued 06 December 2023). The factory by spring 2024 plans to produce up to 100 tonnes of larvae per day for climate-friendly animal feed. Millions of swarming larvae from the large tropical soldier fly will in future become a sustainable Danish feed for fish and poultry. The fully automated insect factory officially opens on 06 December in the small village of Flemming west of Horsens. In just a few weeks, the larvae turn into a protein-rich animal feed in the form of flour and oil. The founders behind the 22,000 square meters factory are father and daughter, Carsten Lind Pedersen and Jane Lind Sam, who have a background in pig and feed production until they were tempted by the potential of an insect industry that is booming worldwide in the past years. EPA-EFE/Claus Fisker
Queen Mathilde of Belgium (L) and King Philippe of Belgium (R) inspect a tunnel of the Berlin 380-kV electric line, in Berlin, Germany, 06 December 2023. The 38.3-km double-circuit high-voltage power line was installed by a West Berlin utility company during the division of the city in 1977. The Belgian royal couple is on a three-day state visit to Germany. EPA-EFE/RAINER KEUENHOF
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attends a symposium for the fourth anniversary of the Prince Claus Chair in Equity and Development, in The Hague, the Netherlands, 06 December 2023. During the meeting, a just climate transition will be discussed. EPA-EFE/BAS CZERWINSKI
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-L) and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (C-R) arrive for a welcoming ceremony before a meeting at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 06 December 2023. During one-day working visits to UAE and Saudi Arabia Putin will talk with the leaders of the countries, together with delegations that will include members of the government and representatives of the fuel and energy complex, and personally to discuss cooperation within OPEC+, Ukraine and the Middle East. EPA-EFE/SERGEI SAVOSTYANOV
A woman holds a banner during a demonstration against antisemitism, in Rome, Italy, 05 December 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
Flowers are placed prior to the swearing-in of the new members of the House of Representatives in The Hague, The Netherlands, 06 December 2023. Eighty members of parliament (MPs) said goodbye in the plenary meeting of the House of Representatives on 05 December. These MPs were not re-elected after the 22 November elections or decided to leave the House themselves. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
General view of oxen during the Fat Ox Fair on December 6, 2023 in Moncalvo near Asti, Italy. The Italian region of Monferrato Astigiano is known for breeding Piedmontes cattle. At the beginning of December the small town of Moncalvo hosts the “Bue Grasso” fair dedicated to finding the fattest animal who is awarded the title His Majesty. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)
Lorenzo Zazzeri (C) of Italy at the start of his Men’s 50m Freestyle semi-final at the LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, 06 December 2023. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Sarah Rose Graber and Ruxy Cantir (L) from Unicorn Christmas Party pose for pictures with thirteen-week-old Archie the Cocker Spaniel to promote their show at The Studio from Fri 8 – Sun 24 December on December 06, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Fresh from the success of their Unicorn Dance Party summer tour, Melody and Luna are set to enchant audiences once again with a family show at Capital Theatres’ Studio in Edinburgh this Christmas. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Atmosphere as IHOP Hosts a Tasting Event for Limited Time Only, Wonka-Inspired Menu at IHOP on December 05, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for IHOP). DM.
Comments - Please login in order to comment.