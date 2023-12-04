Maverick Life

Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte summoned to court over criminal complaints, and more from around the world

Activists take part in a protest outside the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office which summoned former President Rodrigo Duterte. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
04 Dec 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A supporter holds up figurines of former President Rodrigo Duterte outside the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office which summoned Duterte over a criminal complaint filed against him, on December 04, 2023 in Quezon City, Philippines. Former President Rodrigo Duterte has been summoned by a local court over allegations that he gravely threatened an opposition lawmaker. Duterte, who is facing his first criminal complaint since stepping down from office, is also the subject of an international investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over allegations of crimes against humanity committed during his bloody “war” on drugs, which human rights groups estimate has claimed the lives of more than 30,000 mostly poor victims. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte gather outside the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office which summoned Duterte over a criminal complaint filed against him, on December 04, 2023 in Quezon City, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

People look at a charred bus after an unidentified person set it on fire during a 48-hour nationwide blockade in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 04 December 2023. The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), along with allied parties, called for another 48-hour nationwide transport blockade to put pressure on Awami League (AL) ruling party’s government to resign ahead of the country’s January 2024 general election. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A man along with his daughter wades with his stalled vehicle on a flooded road during heavy rains as Cyclone Michaug is expected to make landfall on the eastern Indian coast, in Chennai, India, 04 December 2023. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rains in Chennai as the cyclonic storm, ‘Cyclone Michaung’ is anticipated to make landfall between Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 05. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A woman takes shelter under an umbrella as Cyclone Michaug is expected to make landfall on the eastern Indian coast, at Foreshore Estate Beach, in Chennai, India, 03 December 2023. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rains in Chennai as the cyclonic storm, ‘Cyclone Michaung’ is anticipated to make landfall between Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 05. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Mount Marapi spews volcanic materials during an eruption seen from Batu Palano village in Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia, 04 December 2023. At least 11 hikers were found dead and 12 others were missing after the Marapi volcano erupted on 03 December 2023, according to the Indonesian rescue agency (BASARNAS). EPA-EFE/ALI NAYAKA

Rescuers evacuate a survivor of the Mount Marapi eruption in Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia, 04 December 2023. At least 11 hikers were found dead and 12 others were missing after the Marapi volcano erupted on 03 December 2023, according to the Indonesian rescue agency (BASARNAS). EPA-EFE/ALI NAYAKA

A handout photo made available by the Agam Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) shows vehicles covered with volcanic ashes following the Mount Marapi eruption in Nagari Lasi, Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia, 03 December 2023 (issued 04 December 2023). At least 11 hikers were found dead after the Marapi volcano erupted on 03 December 2023, according to the Indonesian rescue agency (BASARNAS). EPA-EFE/BPBD AGAM

A car drives along a road through a freshly snow-covered forest in Zurich, Switzerland, 03 December 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Performers mark the beginning of the Advent period in the city centre of Debrecen, northeastern Hungary, 03 December 2023, on the first Sunday of Advent (issued 04 December 2023). EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi

A performer walks on stilts during street celebrations to mark the beginjing of the Advent season in the city centre of Debrecen, northeastern Hungary, 03 December 2023, on the first Sunday of Advent (issued 04 December 2023). EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi

Dancers participate during a folklore festival in La Paz, Bolivia, 02 December 2023. A parade with indigenous and folklore dances from Bolivia marked the beginning of the activities for the celebration of the Great Power festival which takes place in 2024. It will be five years since it was recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and half a century of the association that organizes it. About 25 fraternities of folklorists demonstrated the most representative dances that are presented during the festival. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Two dancers rest during a folklore festival in La Paz, Bolivia, 02 December 2023. A parade with indigenous and folklore dances from Bolivia marked the beginning of the activities for the celebration of the Great Power festival which takes place in 2024. It will be five years since it was recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and half a century of the association that organizes it. About 25 fraternities of folklorists demonstrated the most representative dances that are presented during the festival. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Bangladeshi artists perform as Dhaka University students organize a celebration titled ‘Metro at TSC: Thank you Sheikh Hasina’ at Dhaka University campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 02 December 2023. The day-long events celebrate the arrival of the ‘Dream Metro Rail’ at the premises of Dhaka University. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

People wearing Santa Claus costumes take part in a motorcycles parade through the streets of Gdansk, Poland, 03 December 2023. The funds raised by the event will be donated to children in orphanages. EPA-EFE/Andrzej Jackowski

Issa Kassissieh, dressed in a ‘Santa Claus’ costume, rides a camel on the Mount of Olives overlooking the Old City of Jerusalem, 04 December 2023, ahead of the peak of the Christmas Holidays season. Although Santa Claus in western cultures is the figure which is most associated with Christmas, the holidays in the Christian world actually celebrate the birth of the infant Jesus. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A person dressed as the folklore character ‘The Krampus’ performs during the annual Krampus Run in Whitby, Britain, 02 December 2023. The annual costumed parade interprets the Alpine folklore legend of the Krampus, a horned demon who punishes naughty children during the Christmas season. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

A newly-recruited member of the Houthis’ popular army covers his face with a keffiyeh, a traditional headdress, during a parade in Sana’a, Yemen, 02 December 2023. Yemen’s Houthis have mobilized and recruited thousands of tribal militiamen as part of the creation of a popular army dedicated to a possible confrontation with Israel amid fears of a wider regional conflict stemming from the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to a statement to the Houthis movement. The Houthis have vowed to resume cross-border missile and drone attacks on Israel and hijack Israeli ships in the Red Sea amid the resumption of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures )

Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures )

Lupita Nyong’o (R) and a guest attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures )

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ) DM

Payment options