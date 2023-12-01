Maverick Life

Teqball World Championship, and more from around the world

Teqball World Championship, and more from around the world
Phakpong Dejaroen of Thailand competes in the mixed doubles match between Thailand and Ukraine during day 2 of the 2023 Teqball World Championship at Hua Mak Arena on November 30, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images for Teqball World Championship)
By Maverick Life Editors
01 Dec 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Jutatip Kuntatong of Thailand competes during day 1 of the 2023 Teqball World Championship at Hua Mak Arena on November 29, 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images for Teqball World Championship)

Anna Krikova of Armenia competes in the mixed doubles match between Armenia and Serbia during day 2 of the 2023 Teqball World Championship at Hua Mak Arena on November 30, 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images for Teqball World Championship)

Ashnikko performs at Alexandra Palace on November 30, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Fans of the US rock band Kiss pose for a picture while waiting to see the group during an appearance at a lighting ceremony of the Empire State Building in New York, New York, USA, 30 November 2023. The band has announced they are retiring after playing their final two shows from 01 to 02 December at Madison Square Garden in New York. EPA-EFE/STEPHANI SPINDEL

Members of the US rock band Kiss (L-R) Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Eric Singer pose during a lighting ceremony of the Empire State Building in New York, New York, USA, 30 November 2023. EPA-EFE/STEPHANI SPINDEL

Transgender woman Maya Gurung, 35, and Surendra Panday, 27, pose during a press conference in Kathmandu, Nepal, 01 December 2023. Maya and Surendra, who have been living together for the past six years, became the first same-sex couple in Nepal after the government legally registered their marriage at Dordi Municipality on 29 November 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Holocaust survivor Margot Friedlaender waves as she receives the award of honour during the GermanDream Award 2023 ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on 30 November 2023. The German Dream Award is honoring outstanding civic engagement in four categories. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Poorva Joshipura, the director of Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India, wears a bodysuit resembling an alligator skin while posing on a stage with fake blood with a slogan on a handbag reading: ‘Hermes: Dump Exotic Animals Skins!’ during a demonstration outside a Hermes boutique, in Mumbai, India, 01 December 2023. Peta India staged the protest to call on the French fashion house to ban the use of alligators, crocodiles, and other exotic animals’ skins, which are tormented and killed to make the brand’s leather bags and accessories. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Ertzaintza, Basque regional Police officers arrest two women during clashes at a feminist rally in San Sebastian city, Basque Country, northern Spain, 30 November 2023. Several thousand protesters called for a longstanding demand of the feminist movement: a public and community care system focused on supporting those who provide care. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

A handout photo made available by the South Korean Defense Ministry shows a Falcon 9 rocket of US space firm SpaceX carrying South Korea’s first military spy satellite on the launch pad at the US Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA, 30 November 2023, ahead of its launch the next day. The planned launch is part of South Korea’s project to send five domestically built reconnaissance satellites into orbit by the end of 2025 to monitor North Korea better. EPA-EFE/South Korean Defense Ministry

Firefighters, police and health personnel gather at the scene of a helicopter crash on the M-40 Highway in Madrid, Spain, 01 December 2023. According to police and emergency services, at least two people were injured and no casualties were reported. EPA-EFE/JJ GUILLEN

‘Artificial Humans’ artwork by Atelier Haute Cuisine on display during the twelfth edition of the Amsterdam Light Festival in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 30 November 2023. The artists have been asked to create a work of art with the theme of technology and AI and their effects on daily life. EPA-EFE/EVA PLEVIER

View of Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge and St. Nicholas the Wonderworker Church on the water on November 30, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge is a combined road-rail bridge over the Dnipro River. The two-level and 7 km (4 mi)-the long bridge is intended to carry part of the future Podilsko-Vyhurivska Line of the Kyiv Metro and three lanes of road traffic in each direction, connecting the central Podil neighbourhood to the left-bank parts of the city. The top level of the bridge will carry road traffic, while the bottom will carry rail traffic. (Photo by Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Yang Wenlong of China competes in the Men’s qualification of the Snowboard Big Air event at the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup at the Shougang Park in Beijing, China, 01 December 2023. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A multiple exposure image shows Niek van der Velden of the Netherlands competing in the Men’s qualification of the Snowboard Big Air event at the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup at the Shougang Park in Beijing, China, 01 December 2023. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A surfer rides a wave on the Eisbach creek in the snow-covered English Garden park in Munich, Germany, 30 November 2023. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

A barber shaves a customer’s beard at a roadside shop, during World AIDS Day in Peshawar, Pakistan, 01 December 2023. According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), any kind of cut using an object that has not undergone proper sterilization, such as a razor or knife, can potentially transmit HIV. World AIDS Day, observed annually on 01 December, is dedicated to raising awareness against the spread of AIDS and HIV infections, with this year’s theme being ‘Let Communities Lead’. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

(L-R) Phill Cain and Sam Wells attend the ‘Squid Game: The Challenge Celebration at the Trials Live Experience Space on November 30, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Netflix) DM

Payment options