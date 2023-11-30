Sponsored Content

By Ornico
30 Nov 2023
Ornico, a leading player in Brand intelligence and insights, is thrilled to announce its triumph at the 2023 Global AMEC Awards. The awards, hosted by the International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC), recognized Ornico for its outstanding achievements in communication measurement excellence.

The AMEC Awards, now in its 21st year, serves as a global platform to honour exceptional work in the field of research, measurement, insights, and analytics within the communication industry. Open to professionals worldwide, the awards celebrate the contributions of measurement intelligence, research, and insights companies, PR and communications agencies, media agencies, digital and social teams, as well as in-house communications teams across private, public, government, and not-for-profit sectors.

Ornico secured the Silver award in the prestigious “Best First Steps on a Measurement Journey” category for its collaboration with Alexforbes on the “Alexforbes Rebranding and Repositioning” project. This recognition underscores Ornico’s commitment to excellence in utilising measurement, evaluation, and data analytics in PR and communications work.

Ornico CEO Oresti Patricios is delighted with the global recognition and says that “this achievement not only highlights Ornico’s dedication to industry-leading practices but also serves as a significant milestone in benchmarking our clients to global communication measurement and evaluation standards.”

The AMEC Awards 2023 ceremony took place on Thursday, 16 November 2023, at Church House, Westminster, London, United Kingdom. The event brought together professionals from around the globe to celebrate the industry’s leading innovators and contributors.

Ornico expresses its utmost gratitude to AMEC for this prestigious recognition and remains dedicated to advancing excellence in brand intelligence and insights. DM

 

About Ornico:

Ornico is a leading Brand Intelligence® company with a track record of providing cutting-edge solutions for monitoring, analysis, and reporting on brand performance in the media landscape.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ornico Marketing: Jessica Haasbroek 

[email protected]

+27 11 8845041

