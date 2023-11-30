Barcelonian squatters hijack two buildings and resist police eviction, and more from around the world

A squatter is seen hanging from a building next to a banner reading ‘Your luxury is our misery. Our homes are trenches’ as police officers have managed to enter the yard of the ‘Kubo’, one of two buildings that are to be evicted, in Barcelona, Spain, 30 November 2023. A group of squatters who locked themselves up inside two buildings resisted police efforts to enter the buildings by throwing rubble bags, smoke cans and flares to make the eviction more difficult. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
A squatter holds a black flag on the roof of a building as police officers manage to enter the yard of the ‘Kubo’, one of two buildings that are to be evicted, in Barcelona, Spain, 30 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
A person holds a camera to his face in front of a print of the artwork ‘Falling Shopper’ by Banksy during a press tour a the exhibition ‘BANKSY – A Vandal Turned Idol’ in Berlin, Germany, 30 November 2023. The unauthorized exhibition, showing original artwork and prints of British street art artist Banksy, is presented from 01 December 2023 at an uninhabited property in Berlin. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
A visitor walks by illuminated sculptures on display at L’Odyssee Lumineuse Festival of lights at Parc Floral in Paris, France, 29 November 2023. L’Odyssee Lumineuse festival runs in Paris from 28 November 2023 to 07 January 2024. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
A view of a mural dedicated to Ukrainian air defence forces and energy workers in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 30 November 2023, amid the Russian invasion. The mural, created by Ukrainian artists Andrii Kovtun and Anton Kudryashov was unveiled on 30 November. Symbolically named ‘Defenders of Light’, it depicts a Ukrainian soldier guarding the skies against aerial threats and an energy worker ready to repair power grids in case of damage. During the winter season of 2022-2023, Russia launched missile and drone strikes targeting energy infrastructure across Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
An unpublished and immersive exhibition that recreates and illustrates artworks by Italian sculptor and painter Michelangelo, in Quito, Ecuador, on 28 November 2023 (issued on 29 November 2023). The ‘David’ sculpture and the Sistine Chapel, among other iconic works by Michelangelo Buonarroti, are on display in Quito in the immersive exhibition that recreates pieces of the Renaissance artist through the latest technology. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome
People wait in a front line the venue before the opening ceremony of the COP28 Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 November 2023. The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), runs from 30 November to 12 December and is expected to host one of the largest numbers of participants in the annual global climate conference as over 70,000 estimated attendees, including the member states of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples and other relevant stakeholders will attend. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Workers prepare the stage in the Al Wasl dome for the opening ceremony on the opening day of the COP28 climate conference at Expo City in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. More than 70,000 politicians, diplomats, campaigners, financiers and business leaders will fly to Dubai to talk about arresting the world’s slide toward environmental catastrophe. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Migrants line up waiting to be processed by US Border Patrol in Jacumba, California, USA, 29 November 2023. In recent weeks the tiny community of Jacumba, population 600, has been inundated with thousands of migrants taking temporary shelter outside in the desert due to US Border Patrol shelters being at maximum capacity. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Afghan girls practice Taekwondo at a home in Kabul, Afghanistan, 29 November 2023. Some of these girls were members of the national Taekwondo team who did not manage to escape from Afghanistan. Despite the closure of sports clubs to Afghan women, a number still train indoors. The Taliban banned women and girls from going to sports clubs and parks last year. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL
Tormod Frostad of Norway competes in the Men’s FIS FREESKI WORLD CUP 2024 at The Big Air Shougang on November 30, 2023, in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Kristina Radayeva of Kazakhstan in action during the IHF Women’s World Handball Championship preliminary round match between Spain and Kazakhstan in Frederikshavn, Denmark, 29 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Henning Bagger
A sailing boat with Louis Vuitton branded sails floats past during the unveiling of the Louis Vuitton pre-fall 2024 men’s collection at the Avenue of Stars promenade in Hong Kong, Hong Kong, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Some of China’s most popular celebrities and K-drama stars gathered at Louis Vuitton’s first-ever fashion show in Hong Kong, as the luxury brand seeks to boost business in the region. Photographer: Lam Yik/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Models prepare backstage ahead of a show at Thailand Fashion Week SS24 on November 30, 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
A view of the lit tree during the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
The roof of a traditional Tukul house pokes out from floodwater on land that was previously a residential community on November 28, 2023, in Bentiu, South Sudan. Climate change has divided South Sudan into land that is experiencing unprecedented flooding or drought, with record flooding creating widespread displacement, the destruction of livelihoods and the loss of arable land which all contribute to rising hunger and cases of malnutrition. The ongoing war in Sudan has caused the displacement of over 3.3 million people, some redirected refugees travelling back to South Sudan. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)
A picture taken with a drone showing snow-covered landscape in Galyateto, northern Hungary, 29 November 2023. With a strong southerly wind blowing, the daytime temperature is expected to peek at plus 4 degrees Celsius in the country. Snowfall is likely to occur in the eastern and northeastern regions. EPA-EFE/Peter Komka
Crew members on deck at the handover ceremony for the Spanish Navy’s S-81 submarine ‘Isaac Peral’ at the Spanish naval base in Cartagena, Spain, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. The diesel-powered submarine was built by the Navantia Group. Photographer: Paul Hanna/Bloomberg via Getty Images
President-elect Javier Milei laughs with lawmakers at the National Congress for the official announcement of the final vote count on November 29, 2023, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Milei’s inauguration will be held on December 10. (Photo by Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images)
Police officials detain Kim Byeong-guk (C), president of the Korean Dog Meat Association, during a rally against the Government’s dog meat policy, outside of the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, 30 November 2023. Protesters opposing the dog meat ban gathered with their dogs to oppose the bill’s passage. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN DM
