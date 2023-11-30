As UAE COP28 agenda raises scepticism, African scientists call for end to new fossil fuel exploration scramble

Climate activists protest at the African Energy Week outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 17 October 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

It is projected to be the hottest year on record – this being attributable primarily to emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. The signs are growing by the day that the world is surpassing the Paris Agreement goal to limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. For decades, many have warned of the consequences of global warming, urging leaders to take ambitious climate action.

As the 28th Congress of the Parties (COP28) kicks off on Thursday in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, African and global scientists, experts and civil society are, once again, calling for urgent climate action.

Considered to be heating at a faster rate than the rest of the world, the African continent is facing devastating impacts of climate change, such as extreme heat, droughts, floods, disruption to food supply and shrinking forests. As the scramble for oil and gas on the continent continues, leaving its countries poorer and more energy insecure – as history has shown in oil- and gas-rich countries – the funds to shield themselves from the impact of climate change will shrink further.

In light of these realities, 50 African scientists and Greenpeace Africa are calling on African heads of state and governments at COP28 to accelerate phasing out fossil fuel investments, end the new scramble for oil and gas exploration, make polluters pay, protect carbon sinks and reject false climate solutions.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Five things to watch out for at COP’s biggest gathering yet, this time in Dubai

“From 1900 to 2000, the continent already warmed by 2℃ in some regions. Africa’s 10 hottest years since records began have all been since 2005. With the continued increase in greenhouse gas emissions, the projected annual mean temperature increase for Africa is projected to [be] approximately 6℃ by the end of the 21st century.

“Studies project that during this century, climate heat waves will occur more often, at higher intensities and last longer – as greenhouse gas emissions increase,” the coalition of 50 African scientists and Greenpeace write in the open letter.

While the continent is responsible for only 4% of global emissions, it is bearing the brunt of the intense climate change associated with not keeping to the 1.5℃ goal. COP28 offers a platform to raise some hope for the continent.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Financing and increased adaptation ‘central to South Africa’s negotiating position’ at COP28

However, a recent BBC investigation reveals that the meeting will possibly be hijacked by the host, an oil and gas nation, to secure further oil and gas deals through private meetings, confirming suspicions about the agenda behind a climate gathering hosted by a fossil fuel-backed nation. This could possibly limit much-needed climate ambitions such as ending fossil fuel exploration.

The African Climate Reality Project (ACRP) said COP should be a fair and equitable process, and should not make space for fossil fuel interests to block progress in meeting the Paris Agreement goals. The organisation went on to highlight the “blatant conflict of interest” of COP president Dr Sultan Al Jaber, who heads the UAE’s national oil company, Adnoc, and the country’s state-owned renewable energy company, Masdar.

The ACRP also called for an ambitious commitment at COP28 to the equitable phasing out of fossil fuels, and a pledge towards fair financing and adaptation, including the conclusion of the Loss and Damage Fund, to increase climate financing. It joined other organisations and experts in calling for a reduction in emissions.

Fernanda Carvalho, the WWF’s climate and energy policy lead, said: “Leaders must agree to a global plan to phase out all fossil fuels. A failure to act decisively to end the fossil fuel age will condemn the world to increasing climate disruptions. Ending the production and use of fossil fuels and transitioning to 100% renewable energy is the solution that will have the largest climate change impact at scale.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: What South Africa will tell the world at COP28

The African Climate Foundation (ACF), a strategic re-granter organisation, said COP 28 was a pivotal opportunity for Africa to emphasise the need for candid discussions and thus ambitious climate action.

“COP28 once again presents a moment to agree on meaningful emission reduction measures and targets that are applied equitably and lead to a just transition. However, these measures must overall reduce Africa’s vulnerability to climate change, not exacerbate it.

“To be achievable and to avoid regressive effects, the ACF notes that any new targets must go hand in hand with climate finance reforms; scaled-up integrated support packages such as the Just Energy Transition Partnerships; measures that foster and enable local economic development; and the policy space for African countries to pursue dual climate and development objectives.” DM