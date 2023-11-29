Newsdeck

KPOP

Four BTS members to begin South Korean military service mid-December

Four BTS members to begin South Korean military service mid-December
RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook of BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
By Reuters
29 Nov 2023
0

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The remaining four members of K-pop supergroup BTS will begin their military service in mid-December, joining the three who are already serving, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing music industry sources.

The seven-member group is on temporary break while members carry out South Korea’s mandatory military service.

South Korea has one of the world’s largest active armies to defend against North Korea, with all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 required to serve between 18 and 21 months.

There has, however, been public debate over whether BTS members should be given exemptions considering their contributions to the lucrative K-pop industry.

The group’s main rapper and leader RM and vocalist V will enlist on Dec. 11, while Jimin and Jung Kook will follow suit the next day, Yonhap reported.

After initial training, the four will serve as active-duty army soldiers for 18 months, according to another report in entertainment media outlet Star News.

BTS’ management agency HYBE, which has said the four had begun the process of enlistment, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this month, Jung Kook announced in a blog post he would serve in the military in December.

Jin, 30, the group’s oldest member, is set to be discharged from military service in June.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim and Ju-min ParkEditing by Ed Davies and Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
South Africa

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
Maverick News

Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
Maverick News

AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
ANC support plummets to 33%, but it is still likely to form a government next year, new study finds
Maverick News

ANC support plummets to 33%, but it is still likely to form a government next year, new study finds
Failure of emergency protocol led to death of 11 Implats miners after ‘rapid descent’ of conveyance cage
Maverick News

Failure of emergency protocol led to death of 11 Implats miners after ‘rapid descent’ of conveyance cage

TOP READS IN SECTION

Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended two days; 11 more hostages freed
Newsdeck

Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended two days; 11 more hostages freed
I have a picture for you! 18 - 24 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 18 – 24 November 2023
Britain's Sunak cancels meeting with Greek PM in row over Parthenon sculptures
Newsdeck

Britain's Sunak cancels meeting with Greek PM in row over Parthenon sculptures
Virgin Atlantic jet to lift off for maiden transatlantic flight on low-carbon fuel
Newsdeck

Virgin Atlantic jet to lift off for maiden transatlantic flight on low-carbon fuel
French warship docks in Egypt, could treat Gaza children this week
Newsdeck

French warship docks in Egypt, could treat Gaza children this week

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options