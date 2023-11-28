This is the latest in a series of cutting-edge developments by Rawson Developers, and follows the outstanding success of The York in September – another development that sold out on day one. The market clearly recognises the fine work being done by the Cape Town developer as nearly 6,000 people signed up at maritimeplace.co.za in anticipation of launch.

When taking a closer look at what Maritime Place offers, it’s not hard to see why this interest translated to record-breaking sales. A bold, ambitious development, located in historical Paarden Eiland, it promises to establish a thriving community, and signals the beginning of an exciting new era for the district.

Priced from just R1.29 million to R3.75 million, with the significant bonuses of no transfer fees, no transfer duty, and guaranteed rentals on selected apartments, Maritime Place is positioned as an all-inclusive building where residents can live, work, play, and thrive. A central location, diverse accommodation options, great transport links, and elegant, forward-thinking design deliver uncompromised value. World-class professional facilities offer outstanding convenience, complemented by access to lush green spaces, a swimming pool and waterside living, and an array of amenities on your doorstep. 24/7 security and CID CCTV surveillance ensures a safe environment where you can enjoy peace of mind. All of this set to magnificent, uninterrupted views of much of the Cape’s natural beauty, including Table Mountain, Lion’s Head, Table Bay and the Stellenbosch Mountains.

All of this steeped in a unique urban, historical atmosphere, complemented by spectacular ocean and mountain views. It’s the perfect place for anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, while only being a few minutes away from the centre of Cape Town. The result is an investment opportunity that Rawson Developers say is the first of its kind and truly unparalleled, and one for which demand remains exceptionally high.

Maritime Place is being built on the corner of Marine Drive and Amphion St, Paarden Eiland, Cape Town. The development has an expected completion date of December 2026.

90 stunning apartments are still available, boasting breath-taking views, but these are selling fast.