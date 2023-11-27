Black Sea storm halts pil loadings, cuts power in Crimea

A person sits on a bench next to his dog on a quay overlooking the Black Sea in Yalta, Crimea, 15 March 2023. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Authorities in Russian-occupied Crimea declared Monday a non-working day as the storm reaching wind speeds of 40 meters per second (89.5 miles per hour) continued to batter the peninsula. Other areas of Ukraine and southern Russia were also affected.

The oil terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium on Russia’s Black Sea coast and the nearby Novorossiysk oil terminal temporarily stopped crude loadings because of the storm, their operators said in separate statements Monday.

Russia’s oil-pipeline operator Transneft PJSC that runs the Novorossiysk facility said loadings may resume temporarily on Tuesday if the weather improves in the storm that’s expected to last most of this week.

With crude reservoirs at the terminal nearly full, the CPC has been accepting oil from producers at a reduced rate, its statement said.

Kazakhstan, which uses CPC for the bulk of its seaborne crude exports, has had to cut production. The nation’s oil output on Nov. 26 dropped to 214,500 tons a day (around 1.57 million barrels a day), down more than 15% on the day before, according to the central Asian nation’s energy ministry.

Ukraine’s state emergency service reported that heavy snow forced the closure of main roads in the southern Odesa and Mykolayiv regions. Some 234 towns and villages in Odesa region experienced power cuts, according to Governor Oleh Kiper, while Poltava region in central Ukraine reported 18,000 were affected by outages.

