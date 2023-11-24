Newsdeck

Dublin riots

Irish police make 34 arrests after Dublin rioting

Irish police make 34 arrests after Dublin rioting
A person walks past Garda police officers in riot gear on O'Connell Street after violence broke out following a knife attack earlier in the day in which five people were injured, including three young children, in Dublin, Ireland, 23 November 2023. A Garda spokesperson reported that the injured include an adult male, an adult female and three young children. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that the gardai have detained a suspect. Garda and local politicians have called for calm after violence broke out. EPA-EFE/MOSTAFA DARWISH
By Reuters
24 Nov 2023
0

DUBLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Irish police on Friday said they had made 34 arrests for rioting in Dublin overnight and that more protests could follow after the stabbing of five people including three young children triggered violence rarely seen before in the capital.

Police guarded looted stores and firefighters cooled down smouldering vehicles in the heart of Dublin’s city centre early on Friday after hours of riots which Police Commissioner Drew Harris said he expected to lead to many more arrests.

“Those involved brought shame on Dublin, brought shame on Ireland and brought shame on their families and themselves,” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told a news conference.

A five-year-old girl remained in a critical condition on Friday following emergency treatment on serious injuries sustained in the stabbing.

Police have not commented on the nationality of a man detained in connection with the stabbings but there was immediate speculation online that he was foreign.

Police blamed far-right agitators for starting the violence after a small group of anti-immigrant protesters arrived at the scene of the stabbing beside the main thoroughfare of O’Connell Street and clashed with police.

Varadkar said his government would take immediate steps to tighten anti-hate legislation he said was unfit for the social media age.

“As a country we need to reclaim Ireland. We need to take it away from the cowerers who hide behind masks and try to terrify us with their violence,” Varadkar said.

“We need to reclaim Ireland from the unscrupulous who prey on the fears of those easily led into darkness. And we need to reclaim Ireland from the criminals who seek any excuse to unleash horror on our streets,” he said in an emotional statement.

The attack was condemned across all political parties, including the main opposition Sinn Fein.

Harris told a news conference the scenes in the city were unprecedented, adding that there would be a very heavy police presence on Friday.

“I think that we’ve seen an element of radicalisation. We have seen a group of people who take literally a thimble full of facts and make a bathtub of hateful assumptions and then conduct themselves in a way which is riotous and disruptive to our society.”

It took officers several hours to regain control after a group of local youths joined the protesters, some of whom were shouting “get them out”, with one carrying a sign saying “Irish Lives Matter”. The crowd grew to about 200 to 300 people.

People were urged to stay away from large parts of the city during the height of the violence. Harris said 13 shops were damaged or looted, 11 police cars damaged and destroyed along with three buses and a tram. One officer was seriously injured.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it continued to damp down a smouldering tram on O’Connell Street on Friday morning. Public transport resumed, but with restrictions in the area.

Barricades were up across some shopping streets where Black Friday sales were due to take place. Police stood guard outside a Foot Locker store with broken windows that was looted during the riot. The front of a Holiday Inn hotel was boarded up.

“We don’t know if this will happen again tonight. Right now we are feeling worried,” said Hassan Alia, a Foot Locker security guard standing outside the shuttered store who was also working on Thursday night.

Members of the public intervened at an early stage of the attack, including a Brazilian Deliveroo driver who told the Journal website that he knocked the assailant to the ground by striking him with his helmet.

Harris said the injured girl remained in a very serious condition with a female teacher in her 30s also in a serious condition. The two other children, a five-year-old boy and six-year-old girl, suffered less serious injuries.

The detained man in his late 40s, also being treated for serious injuries, was detained by police who said they were not looking for any other suspect. Harris said police had not ruled out any motive, including whether it could be terrorism-related.

There are no far-right parties elected to Ireland’s parliament, but small anti-immigrant protests have grown in the last year. The government is reviewing security around parliament after a recent protest trapped lawmakers inside.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Graham Fahy, additional reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kate Holton, William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Used, abused and discarded – former coal miners from Limpopo launch class action against Exxaro
Maverick News

Used, abused and discarded – former coal miners from Limpopo launch class action against Exxaro
Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Maverick Life

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Eastern Cape schools head to court after education department slashes next year’s budget
South Africa

Eastern Cape schools head to court after education department slashes next year’s budget
‘There’s no substitute for water; there’s a substitute for coal,’ expert warns over Uthaka Energy plan to mine in Wakkerstroom
Maverick News

‘There’s no substitute for water; there’s a substitute for coal,’ expert warns over Uthaka Energy plan to mine in Wakkerstroom
Daily Crossword Quickie - Fri, 24 Nov
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 24 Nov

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA Will Allow Early Access to Pension Funds From March
Newsdeck

SA Will Allow Early Access to Pension Funds From March
Dutch Far-Right Leader Wilders Scores Shock Election Victory
Newsdeck

Dutch Far-Right Leader Wilders Scores Shock Election Victory
South Africa’s Central Bank Confirms Discussions to Tap Reserves
Newsdeck

South Africa’s Central Bank Confirms Discussions to Tap Reserves
Riots erupt in Dublin after children stabbed
Newsdeck

Riots erupt in Dublin after children stabbed
I have a picture for you! 12 - 17 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 12 – 17 November 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.