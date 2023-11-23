Maverick Life

Giant chocolate chip cookies – the air fryer craze just got decadent

'Foolproof Air Fryer' by Louise Kenney. Images: Supplied / The Reading List
By The Reading List
23 Nov 2023
Crisp on top and gooey in the middle – these giant peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies from ‘Foolproof Air Fryer’ will make you and your dinner guests swoon.

Foolproof Air Fryer by Louise Kenney tells you everything you need to know about cooking in an air fryer, with 60 recipes and clear, step-by-step instructions.

Air frying is a miraculous cooking method: You get all the satisfaction of fried food without the mess, it’s versatile – as well as “frying”, you can bake, roast, steam and more – and it makes simple and satisfying dishes in minimal time.

Today, we’re sharing Kenney’s decadent recipe for giant peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies, with each one serving four people as a dessert.

Kenney says: “Crisp on top and gooey in the middle, there is nothing nicer than freshly baked cookies. Making individual ones can be a bit of a faff, so I’ve made giant ones here which you cut into wedges to serve. I would serve this as a pudding rather than as a snack. You can make the dough ahead and refrigerate it, then bake the cookies to order.’

***

Giant peanut butter & chocolate chip cookies

  • 60g (2¼oz) crunchy peanut butter
  • 75g (2½oz) unsalted butter
  • 90g (3¼oz) light soft brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 110g (3¾oz) self-raising (self-rising) flour, sifted
  • 90g (3¼oz) dark chocolate chips
  • sea salt

In a saucepan, melt together the peanut butter and butter. Stir well to combine.

In a large bowl, mix the melted butters with the sugar, using a wooden spoon, then crack in the egg and mix again.

Add the flour, chocolate chips and a pinch of salt, then mix briefly until you have a very soft mixture.

Preheat the air fryer to 190°C (375°F).

Line the air fryer with a sheet of perforated baking parchment and spoon half the mixture on top. Flatten it down with a spatula, spreading the mixture out to make a 20cm (8in) cookie.

Bake for 10 minutes, then carefully remove from the air fryer and repeat with the remaining dough.

Cut each cookie into quarters and serve with some vanilla ice cream. Any leftovers will keep in an airtight container for a couple of days. DM

