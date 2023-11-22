North Korea claims it has successfully launched its first spy satellite into orbit, and more from around the world

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 22 November 2023 shows the launch of a new-type carrier rocket ‘Chollima-1’ carrying the reconnaissance satellite ‘Malligyong-1’ at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan County, North Phyongan Province, North Korea, 21 November 2023. According to KCNA, North Korea’s National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) has successfully launched the carrier rocket ‘Chollima-1’ and ‘accurately put the reconnaissance satellite ‘Malligyong-1′ on its orbit at 22:54:13, 705s after the launch’. EPA-EFE/KCNA
The Kyiv Pechersk Lavra is seen during the first snowfall of winter in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 22 November 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
A woman walks her dog beside destroyed Russian armoured vehicles during the first snowfall of winter in Kyiv, Ukraine, 22 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Oleg Petrasyuk
Crows warm themselves close to the eternal flame near the monument to Unknown Soldier in Kyiv during the first snowfall of winter in Kyiv, Ukraine, 22 November 2023. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
A bird sits on a tree trunk after a large fire on the BR-262 highway in the Brazilian Pantanal, in the city of Miranda, Brazil, on 19 November 2023 (issued on 21 November 2023). The Brazilian Environmental Police are now searching for signs of animal life after fires raging in the Pantanal devastated large areas of the largest wetland on the planet. EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA
One of the Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF) (L) stands guard as one of them (C), prays during a stopover as they provided VIP security escort to a group of guests travelling to the port city Bosaso, in Somalia’s semi-autonomous region of Puntland, in the Gulf of Aden Somalia, 21 November 2023. (issued 22 November 2023). The PMPF which was founded in October 2010, is an anti-piracy forces that can eradicate piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea and the Indian Ocean and fighting terrorism, their presence in Garowe and Bosaso has increasingly been noticed as tensions continue to rise as the regional leader Said Abdullahi Deni whose term is set to end in January 2024 is clashing with the opposition over the dates and electoral system to be used in the upcoming elections. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
Daryl Jacob parts company from Lunar Ocean at the last during The Denis O’Connell Memorial ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick Racecourse on November 22, 2023, in Warwick, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Emergency personnel stand next to a truck after it plunged off a bridge on the outer ring road of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, 22 November 2023. The truck driver suffered minor injuries. Emergency crews swiftly responded to the scene, and traffic has been rerouted. EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS
An Israeli Air Force drone pilot inspects the wing of a Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at Palmachim Airbase in Palmachim, Israel, on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. The main thrust of Israel’s ground offensive is into Gaza City, the strip’s biggest urban area and which the military describes as Hamas’s “centre of gravity.” Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images
People watch rays of light, each representing one of the fatalities, during a commemoration dedicated to the victims of the so-called ‘Zolitude Tragedy’ on the 10th anniversary of the disaster, in Riga, Latvia 21 November 2023. On 21 November 2013, a total of 54 people lost their lives and dozens more were injured when the roof of a ‘Maxima’ supermarket collapsed in the Zolitude neighbourhood of Riga. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
Models present creations from the fall-winter collection ‘Under the sign of Pisces’ by Venezuelan designer Giovanni Scutaro, in Caracas, Venezuela, on 21 November 2023. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PENA R
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after winning a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium on November 21, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg looks on as he attends a joint press conference after an informal meeting with leaders of the NATO alliance’s members in the Western Balkans, in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 22 November 2023. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is on a two-day official visit to North Macedonia from 21 to 22 November. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
People stand in a voting booth while preparing their ballot during the House of Representatives elections at a polling station in Club Panama, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 22 November 2023. Dutch voters are heading to the polls on 22 November to elect the members of the House of Representatives and a new prime minister, after Netherlands’ longest-serving prime minister, Mark Rutte’s cabinet collapsed in July. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL
Rohingya refugees carry their belongings after arriving on a beach at Ujong Kareung, Weh Island, Sabang, Indonesia, 22 November 2023. According to the UNHCR, around 200 Rohingya refugees landed in Sabang, Weh Island, after sailing across the Indian Ocean. UNHCR data states that almost 1,000 more Rohingya refugees have arrived in Aceh since the beginning of November 2023 in several waves of voyages headed to Indonesia and Malaysia. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
A man walks across a wooden bridge during a foggy and cold morning in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on 22 November 2023. Kashmir witnessed foggy and cold weather conditions with Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season at minus 1.8 degree Celsius, according to the meteorological department. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN DM
