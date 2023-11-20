Make sure to read our Mythbusters series by Binance (part one, part two, part three, part four, part five, part six) to gain a better understanding of our efforts to promote crypto literacy and dispel the stigma surrounding one of the most significant innovations in recent history.

How to Find a Trusted Crypto Exchange: Key Criteria

Top Priority: Security

When selecting a crypto exchange to trust, security should always be the top factor to consider. From the minute you deposit fiat currency in your exchange wallet to the moment you start trading, every step of the process has to be secure.

It may not be easy to assess a crypto platform’s security at first glance, but some factors can help evaluate it. Your cryptocurrency is as safe as the method you use to store it. Thus, it’s crucial to choose a partner that protects your private data and funds with the latest security standards, a professional security team, and ideally, a recovery fund as an additional layer of protection.

Security standards

When evaluating crypto exchange security, consider both internet security and crypto security standards. A reliable crypto exchange should meet robust Internet security standards related to network access, accounts, funds, points of contact, and more. Moreover, it should implement comprehensive crypto-related safeguards, including the protection of users’ personal data, crypto wallets, and keys.

The world’s best crypto exchanges adhere to the latest security standards for both internet and crypto. They continuously train their staff to prevent and respond to breaches and intrusion attempts. They conduct regular penetration testing and educate users on best practices for cybersecurity, from safe internet usage to secure access to crypto tokens, blockchains, and projects. Have a read about general security principles and crypto security to better understand crypto security.

Safety of funds

Cryptocurrency markets are ripe with malicious actors and hackers looking for an opportunity to exploit exchanges and steal your funds. Exchanges are a popular target for hackers due to the large volume of money stored on them, and although hackers are rarely successful, it’s safer to use an exchange that counts with a funds recovery plan or insurance plan.

Security Team

The most important team at every crypto exchange is the security team. For this reason, many exchanges carefully protect the identity of their cybersecurity specialists to lessen the probability of hackers getting in touch with them and exploring potential vulnerabilities. Ideally, you want to register on an exchange with an active security team that regularly publishes reports and research analysis, and collaborates with other projects to improve the security of the entire crypto industry.

The best security teams proactively communicate with top-tier experts and companies through initiatives and alliances, inform the public about resolved security issues, and incentivize the crypto community to help discover and combat platform vulnerabilities.

User-protection security programs

Speaking of incentives and rewards, a proactive security team should always come up with contingency plans to address all potential weak points when it comes to using a crypto platform, from user education to insurance. This way, no matter what happens, users’ funds are protected and taken care of.

Popular and viable protection programs include regularly posting details on security updates and providing insurance funds and programs, such as the SAFU and BNB Pioneer Burn program, which respectively cover potential fund losses for users who suffered from account breaches or human errors in transmitting cryptocurrencies.

Transparency

For a crypto exchange, threats aren’t just external but also internal. The ideal exchange is transparent to its users from all points of view – clear terms and conditions, fee schedule, and transparent operations. The exchange should operate in an easy way for its users and stakeholders to observe how the funds are stored and protected. Transparency is extremely important for all exchanges, but twice as much for exchanges that also issue their own stablecoins. You can read more about transparency in stablecoins on Binance Academy.

In line with its ongoing commitment to transparency, Binance released its proof-of-reserves system to show assets held in custody and encourage all industry players to do the same.

User data protection and KYC enhancement

The first process you’ll go through is registration, during which you will go through a know-your-customer (KYC) verification (i.e., identity verification). At a bare minimum, a trusted exchange should be able to protect the information you provide. But the best exchanges take the identity verification process very seriously and leverage this to proactively protect users and the crypto industry overall.

Customer Support & Satisfaction

The cryptocurrency market operates 24/7, year-round, which means you may require support at any time. Evaluate customer satisfaction and reviews regarding customer support to ensure you can rely on the exchange team when you encounter issues. Look for exchanges with 24/7 support, high response speed, and resolution rates, often available in multiple languages to accommodate users globally.

Finding a crypto exchange that meets all these criteria may not be easy, but it’s essential to conduct your research before entrusting someone with your money. As the crypto industry continues to expand, crypto exchanges are becoming increasingly mainstream.

