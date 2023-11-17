Newsdeck

Newsdeck

White House Condemns Elon Musk’s ‘Abhorrent’ Endorsement of Antisemitism

White House Condemns Elon Musk’s ‘Abhorrent’ Endorsement of Antisemitism
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla, arrives for a Senate bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Insight Forum on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The gathering is part of the Senate majority leader's strategy to give Congress more influence over the future of artificial intelligence as it takes on a growing role in the professional and personal lives of Americans.
By Bloomberg
17 Nov 2023
0

The White House condemned tech billionaire Elon Musk for boosting antisemitic posts on his social media platform, X, calling it an “unacceptable” act that endangers Jewish communities.

“We condemn this abhorrent promotion of Antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms, which runs against our core values as Americans,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

The White House said Musk’s posts were especially harmful, given the spike in antisemitic incidents following Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 Israelis and Israel’s ensuing invasion of the Gaza Strip.

Americans have “an obligation to speak out against anyone who attacks the dignity of their fellow Americans and compromises the safety of our communities,” Bates added.

Read More: Fallout From Musk’s Endorsement of Antisemitic Post Spreads

The rebuke cames in response to a string of derogatory online comments by Musk, including one agreeing with a post that accused the Jewish community of pushing “dialectical hatred” of White people. “You have said the actual truth,” Musk replied to the user on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and the world’s richest person with a net worth of around $218 billion, according to Bloomberg estimates, has repeatedly come under fire for promoting content attacking Jewish people at a time of rising antisemitism.

“It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of Antisemitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” Bates added.

On top of the reprimand from the White House, Musk drew backlash from the European Commission and International Business Machines Corp., which both announced they would no longer advertise on X. Musk, a self-described free speech advocate, also attacked the Anti-Defamation League, which has warned about an increase in extremist content and harassment since he acquired the platform.

Musk, who serves as X’s chairman, has accused the civil-rights group of being responsible for keeping ad sales down.

“I am deeply offended by ADL’s messaging and any other groups who push de facto anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind,” he wrote.

The Biden administration earlier this year established a strategy to counter antisemitism in the US, as reports of hate-fueled attacks and harassment have increased over the past half decade.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

My robbery nightmare in Nyanga, Cape Town, directed by Google Maps
South Africa

My robbery nightmare in Nyanga, Cape Town, directed by Google Maps
Hout Bay ‘tourist attraction’ seals removed after SPCA-led court order
Maverick News

Hout Bay ‘tourist attraction’ seals removed after SPCA-led court order
All for Gaza ceasefire, but EFF motion to cut ties with Israel may be a step too far for ANC
Maverick News

All for Gaza ceasefire, but EFF motion to cut ties with Israel may be a step too far for ANC
‘South Africa is the gift that keeps on giving,’ says Zapiro at launch of annual collection of cartoons
Maverick News

‘South Africa is the gift that keeps on giving,’ says Zapiro at launch of annual collection of cartoons
The mood in SA is one of disappointment — but a rebound is possible, future scenarios reveal
South Africa

The mood in SA is one of disappointment — but a rebound is possible, future scenarios reveal

TOP READS IN SECTION

Climate activist Greta Thunberg set for London court appearance
Newsdeck

Climate activist Greta Thunberg set for London court appearance
Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
Newsdeck

Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
I have a picture for you! 4 - 11 November 2023
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 4 – 11 November 2023
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sex trafficking, rape of ex-girlfriend
Newsdeck

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sex trafficking, rape of ex-girlfriend
Syria shoots down Israeli missiles over Damascus surroundings -army
Newsdeck

Syria shoots down Israeli missiles over Damascus surroundings -army

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.